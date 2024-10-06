Tunes from treasure trove of undiscovered Angus glens fiddle music to be played again after a century

For decades they lay tucked away amongst tens of thousands of items telling the story of what its generations have called Angus’ favourite glen.

But now the fiddle tunes penned by 19th century master Duncan Michie are to be aired again by a professional young musician in a special event around the life and times of Glenesk.

And it will tie Michie’s story to the Glenesk Folk Museum – founded by his granddaughter – where many of the precious manuscripts were found.

Young musician and composer Georgina MacDonell Finlayson says it’s a joy to have unearthed the musical treasures in the area which has had such a profound influence on her own professional career.

Quest led from Glenesk to National Museum

“A few years back, a handwritten manuscript of Glenesk fiddle music was discovered in Glenesk Folk Museum,” said Georgina.

“The manuscript belongs to Duncan Michie (1810-1886), grandfather to Greta Michie who founded the museum.

“He came from Strathdon to Glenesk in the early 19th century. Many of the tunes have either Glenesk or Strathdon names.”

The museum has a prized picture of proud dad Duncan alongside his musical sons – John, George and James.

“Duncan Michie was also the grandfather to J.D. Michie who was well known for having the music shop in Brechin, and used to teach as well as make fiddles,” she added.

But it was only the beginning of the Michie story for Georgina.

She discovered Greta Michie had also bequeathed another of her grandfather’s manuscripts to what became the National Museum of Scotland.

“It took a bit of to and fro but I followed it through and eventually they said they had found it,” said Georgina.

“I went to Edinburgh and there it was, this massive manuscript containing around 200 tunes in total.

“It was A4 in size and about one and a half inches deep. I doubt anyone will have touched them since they were bequeathed to the museum.

And Michie’s music revealed so much more than just a series of notes.

“He annotates them a lot so there is so much story within the manuscripts.”

Brechin City Hall performances

The discovery has fuelled a passion in Georgina to bring Michie’s music to a new audience.

It will start with two nights of performances in Brechin City Hall on October 11 and 12.

The first part of the programme is the telling of Miss Lindsay’s Secret, an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe production.

The intimate story binds Glenesk to the 19th century Klondike gold rush.

Georgina added: “It tells the tale of secret love letters that were also discovered in Glenesk Folk Museum.”

And the audience will then be treated to Michie’s own love affair with the glen through his fiddle tunes.

Georgina added: “Greta Michie created the museum because she knew the power of stories and looking after them for future generations.

“This is a long term project for me bringing the tunes back to life.

“I would live to take them to session, and teach them to young musicians.

“There are so many parts of this story that still need to be told.”

