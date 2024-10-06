Dundee businesses urged to take a chance on Keiller Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businesses urged to take a chance on Keiller Centre

Local entrepreneurs are being encouraged to launch 'pop-up' shops at the city centre shopping complex.

By Laura Devlin
Kathryn Rattray in some of the space available to pop up businesses, The Keiller Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Kathryn Rattray in some of the space available to pop up businesses, The Keiller Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee businesses are being encouraged to launch ‘pop-up’ shops at the Keiller Centre as the shopping arcade looks to utilise its empty units.

The 1970s shopping complex has faced difficult times in recent years and in 2023 a report commissioned by Dundee City Council branded it “low quality”.

However, earlier this year the centre was sold to new owners in a deal worth £750,000.

Now gallery owner Kathryn Rattray, who runs the site, has urged local entrepreneurs to take chance on a pop-up premises between now and the end of the year.

“The Keiller Centre embodies a new way of thinking”, she said.

“It’s not just about selling products on the high street, it’s about creating experiences that resonate with people.”

Kathryn Rattray and Penny Muirhead, who runs Penny’s Pop Up Cafe on Wednesdays as a social enterprise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She added: “In my two and half years in the Keiller Centre, it has taught me that taking calculated risks can lead to incredible opportunities.

“Taking a risk with a pop-up shop isn’t just about selling products—it’s about celebrating your business, engaging with your community, and setting the stage for long-term growth.

“The Keiller Centre offers the perfect environment to explore these opportunities, with affordable flexible leases and a supportive community.”

Some of the space available to pop up businesses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Decline from 1980s heyday

The shopping arcade was bustling with businesses in the 1980s but has since seen decades of decline.

But in recent years it has become a location for arts events, starting with Dundee Design Festival in 2019.

Most recently it hosted The Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian photo exhibition.

Photographers Esther Farrell and Ben Douglas planning their exhibition in one of the units. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre

A similar photography project is also running for the duration of October.

This initiative will see the three galleries within the Keiller Centre join forces to deliver exhibitions showcasing the work of local photographers.

In addition to the exhibitions, ‘photography month’ will also offer a variety of workshops tailored to different skill levels.

A pop-up photography studio will also be launched, allowing participants to learn how to shoot in a professional photography studio setting, with guidance from experienced instructors.

