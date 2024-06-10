Perth flooding victims still waiting for insurance payouts from council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth flooding victims still waiting for insurance payouts from council

One North Inch homeowner has blasted the 'extremely frustrating' delay.

By Morag Lindsay
Person in high vis walking through deep water next to homes and cars at Perth's South Inch
The North Inch flooding was devastating to residents. Image: Supplied.

Flood-hit Perth residents have yet to settle insurance claims with the council  – eight months after their homes were wrecked.

A new Perth and Kinross Council report reveals the causes of the flooding are still under investigation.

It comes after dozens of properties – including the doomed Bell’s Sports Centre – were deluged on the weekend of October 6-8 last year.

The council has been heavily criticised for failing to close the floodgates at Perth’s North Inch, despite weather warnings.

And the authority’s chief executive has publicly apologised for failings in the wider response to the flooding.

A basement property at Rose Terrace in Perth has flooded.
Rose Terrace was hit during the North Inch flooding. Image: Supplied

One North Inch property owner says the delay in reaching an agreement over who is to blame is “extremely frustrating”.

Perth businessman Blain Ross’s Rose Terrace property was among those flooded.

The St John’s Restaurant boss says he needs the council to accept it was at fault over the floodgates before he submits an insurance claim.

Blain Ross
Blain Ross is still seeking answers over the North Inch flooding. Image: DC Thomson.

And he added: “It’s extremely frustrating that while the council has accepted they were at fault and apologised, they are still refusing to admit negligence.”

Counci’s insurance team managing North Inch flooding claims

The scrutiny and performance committee will consider the new report on the October 2023 flood response on Wednesday.

Under the heading ‘liability claims’, It states: “Investigations into the causes of the flooding remain ongoing through the council’s insurers”.

It goes on: “Claims for the impact of flooding on affected properties between 6-8 October are being managed through the council’s insurance team with residents being signposted on how to submit a claim.

The North Inch flooded.
Flooding at the North Inch after a gate was left open. Image: Roben Antoniewicz

“This will follow due process and is in the hands of the respective insurance companies and advisors.”

Mr Ross publicly urged the council to accept blame for the North Inch flooding at a council meeting last November.

Speaking then, he said: “I want an admission from Perth and Kinross Council that not closing the floodgates was negligent. Therefore, we can get on with agreeing a legal settlement and compensation.

“And I really want to make sure that this cannot happen again.”

‘Council did not meet standards residents expect’

Council bosses promised a series of improvements following the flooding last October.

Wednesday’s meeting will detail the progress that has been made on some of these action points.

Flooding on North Inch Park showing bins and trees underwater
Flooding on the North Inch last October. Image: Roben Antoniewicz.

This includes crisis management training for senior staff and the creation of new community resilience groups to react to flooding in local areas.

Action will also be taken to prioritise genuine out-of-hours emergency calls in the case of future flooding.

Bell's sports centre under water, Perth
Bell’s Sports Centre suffered £2m damage and will be permanently closed. Image: Supplied.

The report acknowledges there were “instances during the response and recovery phase where the council did not meet the standards of support that residents expect.”

It goes on: “Our chief executive has placed on record his apology for those who experienced this, doing so at a community meeting with impacted residents around the North Inch area, in a public statement issued to the media, and again at the first meeting of scrutiny and performance to consider the improvement plan.”

The council revealed in April it was considering permanently sealing some of the Perth floodgates.

It is also introducing new lightweight barriers that can be installed more quickly in an emergency.

Conversation