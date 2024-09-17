2 Perth private nurseries get help from council after inspectors raise alarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

2 Perth private nurseries get help from council after inspectors raise alarm

The ABC and Corner House nurseries in Perth had unannounced inspections in June.

By Morag Lindsay
ABC Nursery exterior
Perth's ABC Nursery has made improvements. Image: Google Maps.

A flood-hit Perth private nursery that was ordered to improve – or risk losing its council contract – has upped its game.

The ABC nursery on Rose Terrace has now been graded “adequate” in all areas following an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate.

It was previously rated “weak” and “unsatisfactory” after inspectors found children playing with potential choking hazards, and “significant concerns” over infection, prevention and control measures.

ABC Nursery bosses pledged to do better, saying the Perth business had faced “unprecedented challenges” – including damage after the North Inch floodgates were left open last October.

Perth and Kinross Council’s early years team has been supporting ABC staff.

And councillors were briefed on the results this week.

Rose Terrace, Perth
The ABC Nursery is on Rose Terrace, Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

They also heard the council is working to raise standards at a second private nursery in Perth, which was rated weak to adequate by inspectors.

The executive sub-committee of the learning and families committee was told staffing issues had contributed to the problems at the Corner House Nursery on Strathview Terrace.

But they said bosses at Thrive Childcare and Education had given assurances that the firm was committed to improving.

ABC Nursery meets bulk of requirements

Inspectors made unannounced visits to both nurseries in June.

At ABC Nursery, they spoke to children, staff and 17 parents.

ABC nursery premises underwater
The ABC Nursery was badly damaged when the North Inch was flooded last year. Image: Supplied.

Parents said they felt welcome and their children were being well supported.

And the inspectors found the premises to be bright and secure.

flooded nursery interior
The scene inside ABC Nursery after the flooding in Perth in October 2023. Image: Supplied

They graded the nursery’s service as adequate in four areas – setting, leadership, staff team and the quality of care, play and learning.

Councillors were told staff, who have a new manager, had met most of the seven requirements that had been asked of them previously.

Corner House team told to do better

At the Corner House Nursery, they spoke to children and gathered feedback from 18 families.

Here, the setting and leadership were rated adequate, but the staff team and quality of care, play and learning were said to be weak.

And a series of improvements recommended at a previous visit on September 2023 had not been met.

Corner House Nursery in Perth.
Corner House Nursery has been branded ‘weak’ by inspectors. Image: Google Street View

Parents told inspectors: “Staff who have been there for years are very nice”.

But the inspectors also saw some children receiving little or no interaction with staff.

Sub-committee convener John Rebbeck said it was important to note that although these are private, commercial organisations, the council has a duty to look out for children receiving their 1,140 hours of government- funded early learning and childcare

“Because they are working in partnership with us… we have a moral responsibility to make sure that they are up to scratch,” he said.

Conversation