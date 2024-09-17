2 Perth private nurseries get help from council after inspectors raise alarm

A flood-hit Perth private nursery that was ordered to improve – or risk losing its council contract – has upped its game.

The ABC nursery on Rose Terrace has now been graded “adequate” in all areas following an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate.

It was previously rated “weak” and “unsatisfactory” after inspectors found children playing with potential choking hazards, and “significant concerns” over infection, prevention and control measures.

ABC Nursery bosses pledged to do better, saying the Perth business had faced “unprecedented challenges” – including damage after the North Inch floodgates were left open last October.

Perth and Kinross Council’s early years team has been supporting ABC staff.

And councillors were briefed on the results this week.

They also heard the council is working to raise standards at a second private nursery in Perth, which was rated weak to adequate by inspectors.

The executive sub-committee of the learning and families committee was told staffing issues had contributed to the problems at the Corner House Nursery on Strathview Terrace.

But they said bosses at Thrive Childcare and Education had given assurances that the firm was committed to improving.

ABC Nursery meets bulk of requirements

Inspectors made unannounced visits to both nurseries in June.

At ABC Nursery, they spoke to children, staff and 17 parents.

Parents said they felt welcome and their children were being well supported.

And the inspectors found the premises to be bright and secure.

They graded the nursery’s service as adequate in four areas – setting, leadership, staff team and the quality of care, play and learning.

Councillors were told staff, who have a new manager, had met most of the seven requirements that had been asked of them previously.

Corner House team told to do better

At the Corner House Nursery, they spoke to children and gathered feedback from 18 families.

Here, the setting and leadership were rated adequate, but the staff team and quality of care, play and learning were said to be weak.

And a series of improvements recommended at a previous visit on September 2023 had not been met.

Parents told inspectors: “Staff who have been there for years are very nice”.

But the inspectors also saw some children receiving little or no interaction with staff.

Sub-committee convener John Rebbeck said it was important to note that although these are private, commercial organisations, the council has a duty to look out for children receiving their 1,140 hours of government- funded early learning and childcare

“Because they are working in partnership with us… we have a moral responsibility to make sure that they are up to scratch,” he said.