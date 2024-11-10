Dundee entrepreneur on how varied career path led to boss of lawn care franchise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee entrepreneur on how varied career path led to boss of lawn care franchise

Michael Murrie worked in a number of roles before becoming his own boss as a franchise holder with GreenThumb.

By Ian Forsyth
Michael Murrie, Green Thumb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Michael Murrie, Green Thumb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tayside entrepreneur Michael Murrie had a varied career path before striking out on his own with a successful lawn-care business.

His GreenThumb operation now has 10 staff and nearly 3,000 customers.

Michael bought the Dundee and Angus GreenThumb franchise in 2021 and, two years later, added the Perth and Kinross franchise.

A significant measure of his rapid business success was winning the GreenThumb franchisee of the Year Award in 2022 — only months after starting out and being recognised ahead of 200-plus established ventures across the UK.

From customer to GreenThumb franchisee

The Courier spoke to Michael about his career path.

He said: “I’ve been reflecting on how I went from working at Pizza Express to becoming the managing director of my own business, MK Green Services – trading as GreenThumb Dundee and Perth.

“The truth is, it wasn’t a straight line.

“I’ve worked a variety of jobs over the years – from labouring to being a lifeguard to a lawn technician.

“And while each job was different, they all taught me valuable lessons that helped me get to where I am today.

“I became a customer of GreenThumb when buying a new property, recommended by a friend, and was extremely impressed by the quality of the treatments and the level of customer service.

“There was an advertisement to join the team in the customer newsletter and I started my GreenThumb career as a lawn technician.

“Five years later I’d set up my own company and acquired the Dundee and Angus franchise. Two years later, I’d expanded and bought the Perth and Kinross franchise.

Business opportunity with GreenThumb

Michael said he was intrigued by the long-standing history of the company.

“I’d been excited by the opportunity to join the biggest organisation in the sector and the personal-development opportunities that come with a new career path when I joined GreenThumb.”

When the entrepreneur bought the Dundee and Angus franchise, he was supported by his wife Katie and mother-in-law Caron Sandeman.

“Both brought business experience that I lacked,” he said.

“They initially both worked on a consultancy basis, a role Katie continues in.

A GreenThumb van.
A GreenThumb van Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Caron moved to a part-time role in  2022 and focuses on the business side — finance, compliance, marketing, team and business development.”

The entrepreneur admits that when he first started MK Green Services, he knew very little about running a business.

“But I was willing to learn, and I wasn’t afraid to make mistakes. I quickly realised that there was a lot more to running a business than just applying lawn treatments to grass.”

He added praised Business Gateway Tayside for its “enormous help” offering 1-2-1 business advice, funding, training and business experts, while his firm’s membership of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce helped foster stronger ties.

Franchise has numerous benefits

Michael said starting a franchise business offers numerous benefits – making it an attractive option for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“One of the main advantages is the opportunity to operate under an established brand with a proven business model, reducing the risk associated with starting a new business from scratch.”

The businessman took over the Dundee and Angus GreenThumb franchise in September 2021 while the country was still being hit by Covid.

But he was still confident of success, as he was buying into a venture he knew.

“I had support from my family both in terms of financial assistance and business support, which was hugely important.

“We had an excellent local team in place and outstanding relationships with our customers – 40% of whom regularly recommend us to their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours.

“We’d been allowed to work through the pandemic and, during that time, people became much more aware of the value and importance of their outdoor spaces as they spent more time at home and sought ways to improve their living environments.”

Michael said his business is currently performing well, with steady revenue growth that reflects the hard work and dedication of the team.

“As our customer base gradually expands, we’re seeing positive momentum, with more people discovering and appreciating the value of our offerings,” he added.

“This growth is a testament to the quality of our services and the trust we’ve built with our customers.

“With each new client, we’re not only increasing our reach, but also strengthening our reputation in the market.

“We remain committed to maintaining the high standards that have brought us this success, while continuing to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of our expanding customer base.

“As we look to the future, we’re excited about the opportunities this growth will bring, allowing us to serve even more customers and further solidify our position in the industry.”

Conversation