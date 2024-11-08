Tony Docherty aims to pile more misery on Aberdeen, as Dundee boss issues ‘back-to-back wins’ challenge

Tony Docherty is looking to pile more misery on Aberdeen when Dundee travel to Pittodrie tomorrow.

The Dons’ unbeaten start to the season came to a shuddering halt last Saturday as they were hit for six by Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Docherty, who previously spent eight years at Pittodrie as assistant boss, insists current Dons manager Jimmy Thelin still deserves huge credit for the way his side has begun the campaign.

However, ‘Doc’ is determined Dundee will build on their dramatic late victory over Kilmarnock last Sunday and secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season in the Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Docherty said: “It was a heavy defeat from Celtic and we’ve been there ourselves.

“But for me, I’m not really interested in what Aberdeen do.

“I’ve been there and I know how much the fans get involved and get behind their team. I know they’ve sold out their (home end) allocation.

“I’ve got to say on the record, enormous credit to Jimmy and his staff and the team. They’ve done a fantastic job at this stage of the season – really good.

Docherty out to end Dons’ league run

“Their unbeaten run came to an end in the cup and it’s my job as Dundee manager to sow the seeds of doubt and try to make sure their unbeaten run in the league ends.

“That’s what me and my squad are going up there to try to do.”

Docherty added: “I feel we need back-to-back wins. There’s loads of room for improvement.

“Going into the next round of games, we need to try to put levels of performance in consistently and hopefully reward ourselves with the points.”

Before Sunday’s win over Kilmarnock, Dundee had lost six and only won once in seven games.

Docherty admitted it had been a testing spell for him but he never lost faith in the processes and way of working he has instilled at the club.

The 53-year-old said: “It has certainly been challenging.

“The most important bits are about me, my staff and my squad maintaining a trust and a belief in the process.

“I think we’ve done that. Nothing’s changed – if anything we’ve got a wee bit more focused in the way we work.

Dundee FC form shows ‘fruits of our labour’

“We’ve got a way of working at this football club and sometimes when the results don’t come it can make people maybe doubt things but it’s done the exact opposite here.

“There’s been a real level of trust and belief in the process and I think our recent form – winning away to Motherwell, winning at home to Kilmarnock, a really strong performance against Celtic – I think we’re now beginning to see the fruits of our labour on the training pitch and in the analysis room.

“For the challenging periods, you need everybody to get their shoulder to the wheel and I’ve seen that in real abundance.”