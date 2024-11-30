Pictures of festive fun at Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Pictures of festive fun at Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza 2024

Santa and local musicians were the stars of the show at the town's annual Christmas celebration.

Dunblane locals of all ages turned out to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dunblane locals of all ages turned out to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Dunblane kicked off the festive season in style on Friday evening with its traditional Christmas Extravaganza.

The community event began with a piped parade along the town’s high street to welcome Santa, ending at his railway square grotto.

Entertainment was provided by talented local groups and performers, including storytellers, face-painters and street entertainers.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the celebrations as they happened.

Santa was the guest of honour, assisted by one of his elves. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
It was a fantastic turnout despite some slightly wet weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performers and attendees alike were in good spirits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
PC Lynne Goldie (left) and Special Constable Craig McLellan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ariel (from GlitterFaces) and Hugo the Extravaganza Elf. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performers from the local Rubber Chicken Theatre provided some singing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Margot, aged 7, was first in line to meet Santa. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From left to right, Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza helpers, Kirsten Lowson, Yvonne Mcfarlane and Janet Sullivan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Boys’ Brigade 25th Stirling (Dunblane) band were on hand to add to the festive atmosphere. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums gave Santa a rousing Scottish welcome. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Members of The Rotary Club of Bridge of Allan and Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ivy the reindeer with handler Afton from Real Reindeer Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A young member of The Boys’ Brigade brass band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipers march down Dunblane High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From left to right, Iris (aged 8), Odette (aged 8), Ivy (aged 4), Remy (aged 5) and Louise Austin, with a festive friend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Families were excited to be at the Extravaganza – and came prepared with brollies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Lifestyle

A woman in a green top and a man in a blue top work out in a gym using black battle ropes. In the background, other gym equipment including medicine balls is visible
10 of the best gyms in Stirling to work up a sweat
Glenshee Ski Centre managing director David Farquharson. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Glenshee boss says fickle weather and lack of funding won't dampen upcoming ski season
woman holds a bouquet of flowers at a florist where you can do some Christmas shopping in Perth
Shop Local in Perth this Christmas
Marc Anderson from Fife had a kidney transplant five years ago.
Kidney disease threatened Fife restaurant manager's life - then his mum saved him
Lyndsey McDermott, owner of Tinsel and Tartan in Stirling city centre. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Here's how the owner of Stirling's year-round Christmas shop spends the big day
Rachel and retired Master Chef of Great Britain Sheila McConachie at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A budget Christmas lunch in Dundee Vs a high-end experience in Perth. What difference…
Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is supporting the Festival of Shackleton in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why Dundee is celebrating city's 'special' links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton
Urban Botanicals has been hosting wreath-making classes for seven years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How did I get on at Dundee festive wreath-making class?
Dune head chef Adam Kidd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dune's head chef Adam Kidd is St Andrews’ answer to The Bear
Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
Montrose flat going to auction - with opening bid of just £1,000

Conversation