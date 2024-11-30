Lifestyle Pictures of festive fun at Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza 2024 Santa and local musicians were the stars of the show at the town's annual Christmas celebration. Dunblane locals of all ages turned out to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Alex Watson November 30 2024, 9:37am November 30 2024, 9:37am Share Pictures of festive fun at Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/5135788/dunblane-christmas-extravaganza-2024-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunblane kicked off the festive season in style on Friday evening with its traditional Christmas Extravaganza. The community event began with a piped parade along the town’s high street to welcome Santa, ending at his railway square grotto. Entertainment was provided by talented local groups and performers, including storytellers, face-painters and street entertainers. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the celebrations as they happened. Santa was the guest of honour, assisted by one of his elves. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson It was a fantastic turnout despite some slightly wet weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Performers and attendees alike were in good spirits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson PC Lynne Goldie (left) and Special Constable Craig McLellan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ariel (from GlitterFaces) and Hugo the Extravaganza Elf. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Performers from the local Rubber Chicken Theatre provided some singing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Margot, aged 7, was first in line to meet Santa. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left to right, Dunblane Christmas Extravaganza helpers, Kirsten Lowson, Yvonne Mcfarlane and Janet Sullivan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Boys’ Brigade 25th Stirling (Dunblane) band were on hand to add to the festive atmosphere. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Queen Victoria School Pipes and Drums gave Santa a rousing Scottish welcome. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Members of The Rotary Club of Bridge of Allan and Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ivy the reindeer with handler Afton from Real Reindeer Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A young member of The Boys’ Brigade brass band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pipers march down Dunblane High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left to right, Iris (aged 8), Odette (aged 8), Ivy (aged 4), Remy (aged 5) and Louise Austin, with a festive friend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Families were excited to be at the Extravaganza – and came prepared with brollies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
