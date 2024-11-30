Key road in Perth city centre shut due to Reform conference protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Key road in Perth city centre shut due to Reform conference protest

The council has apologised for the closure.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stock picture of Tay Street junction with High Street, Perth
Tay Street, at the junction of High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

A key road in Perth city centre is closed on Saturday due to a protest outside the Reform conference.

Reform UK is holding its first-ever Scottish conference at the Royal George Hotel on Saturday.

Activist group Perth Against Racism says there will be a demonstration to give the party “a nice big Perth welcome”.

A spokesperson said the rally will feature musicians, poets, human rights campaigners, and trade unionists opposed to Reform.

Perth city centre road closed – and it is not known when it will reopen

Perth and Kinross Council announced on Saturday morning that Tay Street will be shut to all traffic between High Street and Perth Bridge due to the protest.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” a post ont he council’s Facebook page said.

“Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained, but all other traffic should follow the signposted diversion route down George Street or over Perth Bridge, along Dundee Road and returning to Tay Street over the Queens Bridge.”

The council said it could not state when the road would reopen.

The post added: “This decision will be taken based on information from partners on site, but is likely to be after the protest has dispersed for the safety of all pedestrians and road users.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage unlikely to be present

Reform insiders told The Courier they chose Perth for the conference because it is in the middle of the country.

This makes it equally accessible to members in Glasgow or Edinburgh as those in the north-east.

The party also hopes to pick off disaffected Conservative supporters in the wider Perthshire area.

Leader Nigel Farage is not expected to be in Perth on Saturday.

Party chairman Richard Tice will instead be the headline act.

But Farage has vowed to visit Scotland when the 2026 Holyrood election campaign is underway.

More from Perth & Kinross

Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Perthshire village lit from end to end at Christmas for first time
Simon Hughes on some of the equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at new Crieff gym ahead of grand opening
Stirling court
Stirling High Court hears Perthshire woman claim she was raped by Outlander star
A section of road coming into Dunning with signs that welcome to Dunning.
Car found torched in Perthshire linked to abduction of man
The A-listed building in the centre of Crieff town centre.
Former Crieff Italian restaurant put up for sale after closing down
Nicola Russell outside police station in uniform
Tayside Police first in Scotland to get body-mounted video cameras
Michael McNeilage
Dog ban for owner who let 'dangerously out of control' pet maul German Shepherd…
Perth Academy head teacher Eleanor Paul. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Perth head teacher says Stagecoach buses 'can't cope with cold weather' after kids left…
10
Perth child snatch allegation
Police rule out criminality after Perth mum's child snatch allegation
Councillor Steven Carr and John and Craig McNicoll in front of the counter at the Auchterarder banking hub.
Meet the team behind Auchterarder's new banking hub

Conversation