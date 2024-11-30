Key road in Perth city centre shut due to Reform conference protest

A key road in Perth city centre is closed on Saturday due to a protest outside the Reform conference.

Reform UK is holding its first-ever Scottish conference at the Royal George Hotel on Saturday.

Activist group Perth Against Racism says there will be a demonstration to give the party “a nice big Perth welcome”.

A spokesperson said the rally will feature musicians, poets, human rights campaigners, and trade unionists opposed to Reform.

Perth city centre road closed – and it is not known when it will reopen

Perth and Kinross Council announced on Saturday morning that Tay Street will be shut to all traffic between High Street and Perth Bridge due to the protest.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” a post ont he council’s Facebook page said.

“Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained, but all other traffic should follow the signposted diversion route down George Street or over Perth Bridge, along Dundee Road and returning to Tay Street over the Queens Bridge.”

The council said it could not state when the road would reopen.

The post added: “This decision will be taken based on information from partners on site, but is likely to be after the protest has dispersed for the safety of all pedestrians and road users.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage unlikely to be present

Reform insiders told The Courier they chose Perth for the conference because it is in the middle of the country.

This makes it equally accessible to members in Glasgow or Edinburgh as those in the north-east.

The party also hopes to pick off disaffected Conservative supporters in the wider Perthshire area.

Leader Nigel Farage is not expected to be in Perth on Saturday.

Party chairman Richard Tice will instead be the headline act.

But Farage has vowed to visit Scotland when the 2026 Holyrood election campaign is underway.