Why was Perth chosen for Reform’s first Scottish conference?

Reform UK hopes to build on growing momentum as the party meets in Perth on Saturday for its first ever Scottish conference.

Supporters of Nigel Farage’s group are buoyant as polls indicate they could shake up the political map at Holyrood in 2026 with as many as 14 MSPs, according to a poll this week.

Why has the party opted for Perth to push the message? And what can we expect from the conference?

Two key reasons

Reform insiders say they are coming to Perth, where a protest is planned, for two key reasons.

One is simple geography.

The Fair City is in the middle of the country – equally as accessible to members in Glasgow or Edinburgh as those in the north-east.

“We’ve got members from all over,” said Helen McDade, the party’s Scottish spokesperson who stood in Perth at the Westminster election.

But the wider Perthshire area is also a traditional Tory hinterland.

And Reform will be keen to pick off disaffected Conservative supporters in 2026.

“We expect to do well in the Mid Scotland and Fife region,” Ms McDade told The Courier. “It’s a good area for us.”

She picked up just under 3,000 votes in the election in July.

Can Reform grow in Perthshire?

Ms McDade claims support is continuing to grow for the party in Perthshire.

It’s understood Reform is eyeing further Tory councillor defections elsewhere in Scotland after two in Aberdeenshire joined the party.

But Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser reckons local support for the party is more limited.

He points out Reform won less than 10% of the vote in two September by-elections – one in Perth City North and the other in Strathallan.

By contrast, the Tories picked up over 30% of first preference votes in Strathallan and out-performed Mr Farage’s party in the city ward.

“I think Reform’s appeal is more in traditional working-class areas, rather than in the countryside or more middle-class areas,” he told us. “I’m fairly relaxed.”

He added: “It would be wrong to stereotype all Reform voters as former Conservatives.”

A Dundee Reform candidate at the Westminster election in July – who owns a bodybuilding gym in Perth – was previously an independence-supporting SNP voter, as The Courier reported.

Is Nigel Farage coming?

Reform leader Mr Farage has had unpleasant visits to Scotland before.

The Clacton MP once fled an Edinburgh pub after being heckled by protesters.

He decided against coming to Scotland during the election – saying it was “too dangerous”.

And Reform insiders say he will not be in Perth on Saturday.

Party chairman Richard Tice will instead be the headline act.

But it wouldn’t be out of character for the Brexiteer to make a surprise appearance.

He has vowed to visit Scotland when the 2026 Holyrood election campaign is underway.

Will there be protests?

Where Mr Farage goes, controversy is rarely far behind.

And even though he won’t be at the Royal George Hotel, protesters are still planning to rally against Reform.

Perth Against Racism, an activist group, urged demonstrators to give the party “a nice big Perth welcome”.

A spokesperson said the rally will feature musicians, poets, human rights campaigners, and trade unionists opposed to Reform.

Reform sources say they are not concerned about the rally, but warned against opponents taking a “bullying approach”.