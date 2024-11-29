Why was Perth chosen for Reform’s first Scottish conference?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why was Perth chosen for Reform’s first Scottish conference?

Supporters of Nigel Farage’s party gather at the Royal George Hotel in the city this Saturday.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Reform UK hopes to build on growing momentum as the party meets in Perth on Saturday for its first ever Scottish conference.

Supporters of Nigel Farage’s group are buoyant as polls indicate they could shake up the political map at Holyrood in 2026 with as many as 14 MSPs, according to a poll this week.

Why has the party opted for Perth to push the message? And what can we expect from the conference?

Two key reasons

Reform insiders say they are coming to Perth, where a protest is planned, for two key reasons.

One is simple geography.

The Fair City is in the middle of the country – equally as accessible to members in Glasgow or Edinburgh as those in the north-east.

Helen McDade stood for Reform in Perth and Kinross-shire.

“We’ve got members from all over,” said Helen McDade, the party’s Scottish spokesperson who stood in Perth at the Westminster election.

But the wider Perthshire area is also a traditional Tory hinterland.

And Reform will be keen to pick off disaffected Conservative supporters in 2026.

“We expect to do well in the Mid Scotland and Fife region,” Ms McDade told The Courier. “It’s a good area for us.”

She picked up just under 3,000 votes in the election in July.

Can Reform grow in Perthshire?

Ms McDade claims support is continuing to grow for the party in Perthshire.

It’s understood Reform is eyeing further Tory councillor defections elsewhere in Scotland after two in Aberdeenshire joined the party.

But Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser reckons local support for the party is more limited.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Shutterstock.

He points out Reform won less than 10% of the vote in two September by-elections – one in Perth City North and the other in Strathallan.

By contrast, the Tories picked up over 30% of first preference votes in Strathallan and out-performed Mr Farage’s party in the city ward.

“I think Reform’s appeal is more in traditional working-class areas, rather than in the countryside or more middle-class areas,” he told us. “I’m fairly relaxed.”

He added: “It would be wrong to stereotype all Reform voters as former Conservatives.”

A Dundee Reform candidate at the Westminster election in July – who owns a bodybuilding gym in Perth – was previously an independence-supporting SNP voter, as The Courier reported.

Is Nigel Farage coming?

Reform leader Mr Farage has had unpleasant visits to Scotland before.

The Clacton MP once fled an Edinburgh pub after being heckled by protesters.

He decided against coming to Scotland during the election – saying it was “too dangerous”.

And Reform insiders say he will not be in Perth on Saturday.

Reform chairman Richard Tice. Image: PA.

Party chairman Richard Tice will instead be the headline act.

But it wouldn’t be out of character for the Brexiteer to make a surprise appearance.

He has vowed to visit Scotland when the 2026 Holyrood election campaign is underway.

Will there be protests?

Where Mr Farage goes, controversy is rarely far behind.

And even though he won’t be at the Royal George Hotel, protesters are still planning to rally against Reform.

Perth Against Racism, an activist group, urged demonstrators to give the party “a nice big Perth welcome”.

Activist group Perth Against Racism will be protesting.

A spokesperson said the rally will feature musicians, poets, human rights campaigners, and trade unionists opposed to Reform.

Reform sources say they are not concerned about the rally, but warned against opponents taking a “bullying approach”.

Conversation