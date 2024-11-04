Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference

Campaigners want to give Nigel Farage’s growing party a “nice big Perth welcome”.

By Justin Bowie
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, right, and party chairman Richard Tice, left. Image: Shutterstock.
Anti-racism campaigners targeting Reform UK’s Scottish conference in Perth later this month say the protest will be a “biggie”.

Activists will gather outside the city’s Royal George Hotel on November 30 to demonstrate against Nigel Farage’s party.

Support for Reform in Scotland surged during July’s Westminster election and the party is projected to win seats at the next Holyrood vote in 2026.

Party leader Mr Farage – elected as an MP for the first time this year – will not be attending the conference.

Perth Against Racism, organising the protest, told The Courier the rally will be “fun, vibrant, and peaceful”.

The anti-racism group blamed Reform for “scapegoating” immigrants and stoking riots during the summer.

The Royal George Hotel in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

In a statement, they said: “Let’s give them a nice big Perth welcome.

“Bring your homemade placards, your voices and let’s stand up in Perth again to show that racism and division is not welcome in our city.”

The demonstration is likely to start at 4pm and last until 6.30pm.

The group protested a gig being held by controversial former reality TV star Katie Hopkins in the city earlier this year.

Mr Farage’s Reform picked up 2,970 votes in the Perth and Kinross-shire constituency in the general election.

Mr Farage became an MP for the first time in July. Image: Shutterstock.

The party was also recently buoyed by the defection of two Scottish Tory councillors in Aberdeenshire.

Reform insiders say they are trying to build the party’s profile in Scotland ahead of the 2026 election by opening new branches.

Sources think the party will benefit from Kemi Badenoch’s election as new UK Tory leadership.

Mr Farage did not come to Scotland during the election campaign this year, saying it was “too dangerous”.

However, the controversial right-winger has vowed to join candidates on the campaign trail ahead of the 2026 election.

A Reform source said: “We are looking forward to our sellout Scottish conference in Perth where party members from a wide variety of backgrounds from all over Scotland.

“We will be discussing our exciting plans for the Scottish election in 2026 and enjoying our recent successful general election campaign.”

