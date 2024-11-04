Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference

Anti-racism campaigners targeting Reform UK’s Scottish conference in Perth later this month say the protest will be a “biggie”.

Activists will gather outside the city’s Royal George Hotel on November 30 to demonstrate against Nigel Farage’s party.

Support for Reform in Scotland surged during July’s Westminster election and the party is projected to win seats at the next Holyrood vote in 2026.

Party leader Mr Farage – elected as an MP for the first time this year – will not be attending the conference.

Perth Against Racism, organising the protest, told The Courier the rally will be “fun, vibrant, and peaceful”.

The anti-racism group blamed Reform for “scapegoating” immigrants and stoking riots during the summer.

In a statement, they said: “Let’s give them a nice big Perth welcome.

“Bring your homemade placards, your voices and let’s stand up in Perth again to show that racism and division is not welcome in our city.”

The demonstration is likely to start at 4pm and last until 6.30pm.

The group protested a gig being held by controversial former reality TV star Katie Hopkins in the city earlier this year.

Mr Farage’s Reform picked up 2,970 votes in the Perth and Kinross-shire constituency in the general election.

The party was also recently buoyed by the defection of two Scottish Tory councillors in Aberdeenshire.

Reform insiders say they are trying to build the party’s profile in Scotland ahead of the 2026 election by opening new branches.

Sources think the party will benefit from Kemi Badenoch’s election as new UK Tory leadership.

Mr Farage did not come to Scotland during the election campaign this year, saying it was “too dangerous”.

However, the controversial right-winger has vowed to join candidates on the campaign trail ahead of the 2026 election.

A Reform source said: “We are looking forward to our sellout Scottish conference in Perth where party members from a wide variety of backgrounds from all over Scotland.

“We will be discussing our exciting plans for the Scottish election in 2026 and enjoying our recent successful general election campaign.”