Pictures as Arbroath switches on for Christmas

Arbroath got into the Christmas spirit during a day of festive fun on Friday.

The town High Street was buzzing with locals and visitors for an afternoon market featuring a variety of stalls.

It was the build up to the Christmas lights switch-on in Kirk Square.

The lead-up to the main event included music and dance.

There were performances by Dance JC, Shane Doyle, Notorious Dance and Legacy Dance.

Arbroath Pipe Band provided a welcome for Santa as he arrived to meet the crowd.

Photographer Paul Reid joined happy families at the festive event.