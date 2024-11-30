Pictures as Arbroath switches on for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Arbroath switches on for Christmas

Christmas market shoppers enjoyed an afternoon of fun before Arbroath's festive lights display was illuminated.

Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown & Emma Grady

Arbroath got into the Christmas spirit during a day of festive fun on Friday.

The town High Street was buzzing with locals and visitors for an afternoon market featuring a variety of stalls.

It was the build up to the Christmas lights switch-on in Kirk Square.

The lead-up to the main event included music and dance.

There were performances by Dance JC, Shane Doyle, Notorious Dance and Legacy Dance.

Arbroath Pipe Band provided a welcome for Santa as he arrived to meet the crowd.

Photographer Paul Reid joined happy families at the festive event.

Adelaide Southon, Isla and Rory Collins with Santa.
Kanan Stuart (6) catching the ducks.
Youngsters dancing at Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market.
Abbey Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk Christmas Panto stars switch on the lights.
Little one meets Santa.
Smiles and laughter at Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market.
Pipe band play through the Christmas market.
Shane Doyle plays music to the crowd.
Even (9) and Indie (7) Parkin with Santa.
Abbey Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk Christmas Panto stars.
Little one surprised to meet Santa.
All fun at Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market.
Sky Laing and Fiona Laing at their stall raising money for charity SAFA.
Youngsters having a great time dancing.
David Rennie (dinosaur) and his mum Sandra Rennie outside their shop A Taste -O-Heim.
Andy Park with his granddaughter Lacie Mollison (9)
Ellie Fotheringham (5)
Hope Ritchie (5)

Conversation