Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview Station

My sister was visiting Dundee for a few days and, with both of us being big fans of a decent brunch, we were on the hunt for a relaxing spot to eat.

With views of what is arguably the city’s most well-known landmark, the Tay Rail Bridge, Bridgeview Station seemed like a good bet for an adopted Dundonian with a visitor in tow!

The restaurant sits on Riverside Drive, opposite Magdalen Green – you’re out of the hustle and bustle of the city, but it’s still a great place for people-watching as the popular Green Circular path runs right in front of the building.

As we pulled up to the restaurant on a chilly late autumn morning, haar had descended on to the Tay, so the rail bridge was shrouded in fog, dipping in and out of focus as the haar shifted and faded in the late morning sun.

Bridgeview Station has history

Bridgeview Station, as the name suggests, is housed within an old Victorian railway station.

Inside, it’s light, bright and spacious, with huge windows looking on to the Tay, and the decor is railway themed, with a big “arrivals/departures” mural on one wall.

We enjoyed thinking about how busy the station would have been in its heyday, with trains from all over Dundee and beyond coming and going.

On arrival, we were greeted and taken to a table at the side of the building – we asked if it was possible to sit at the windows facing the water, and our cheery waitress happily led us to a table of our choice instead.

There were lots of tables outside, too, perfect for a summer meal al fresco – we didn’t fancy it in November, though!

The food

The breakfast menu runs from 8am to 11.30am, and there were some tough choices ahead – go for the healthier options or dig straight into a big fry-up?

Neither of us are porridge fans, so we discounted that. It has to be the only place I’ve ever seen churros on a breakfast menu, though – and I think more eateries should follow suit.

My sister was swithering between the French toast, with maple syrup and smoked bacon, or the Bridgeview full breakfast.

The toast was defeated by the full breakfast (£9.95) and she opted to upgrade her hot drink from tea or an Americano to a hot chocolate (£1).

I was struggling to decide between granola, egg and avocado – without chorizo, as I’m vegetarian – or the veggie breakfast.

I really wanted to try the granola (£5), but since I was also in the mood for an egg, I also ordered a fresh morning roll with a fried egg (£3) and opted to add a potato scone on to the roll, too (£2).

It must not be a popular choice, but our waitress took the order with a friendly smile, saying: “To each their own!”

Breakfast choice approved, I rounded my order off with a cappuccino (£2.80).

We didn’t have too long to wait and gaze out at the misty Tay before our hot drinks arrived, each accompanied by a Lotus Biscoff biscuit – I love any place that serves one of these little packets of deliciousness along with a coffee.

There was no time for the coffee or hot chocolate to cool down before our hot food arrived.

My morning roll tasted fresh and soft, with a perfectly-cooked egg and potato scone sitting inside.

I’m no baked goods expert, but a proper Scotch morning roll really is superior to all other rolls.

The waitress asked if we needed sauces, so I asked for brown. I was expecting HP, but it was more like a chip-shop-type sauce – though still tangy and tasty slathered on my roll.

My sister’s full breakfast was substantial and cooked as she’d requested – very crispy bacon and her fried egg flipped over, rather than sunny-side-up.

She said the Falconer’s steak sausage was particularly tasty, and was more than happy with the cooking of her bacon and egg – and she is fussy about bacon and egg.

The mushroom, roast tomato, beans and potato scone went down a treat, too, and the toast was a good-sized slice.

I had just started on my roll as my granola was delivered to the table, and it was definitely a case of eyes bigger than stomach.

I’m not sure what I had been expecting, but it was not what I received – a huge bowl filled with a more than generous portion of Rora yoghurt, granola and fruit compote.

Roll savoured, it was time to dig in. The natural yoghurt was smooth and creamy, with a very slight tang, and the berry compote was the perfect accompaniment – not too sweet and not too sour.

The granola was crunchy and nutty and, again, just the perfect balance of sweet, exactly what you’d want for breakfast.

Sadly, after determinedly enjoying most of my granola, I had to give up on my plan of trying churros at breakfast. We were both just too full.

Definitely next time!

Bridgeview Station verdict

We enjoyed a relaxed and tasty brunch, which was exactly what we were hoping for, with the stunning backdrop of the silvery Tay as the haar receded over the morning.

The staff were cheerful, friendly and polite, and happy to accommodate our requests.

Bridgeview Station prides itself on using the best of fresh, local produce and this was obvious, particularly in the yoghurt, sausage and roll.

We’ll definitely be back to try their dinner menu.

Details:

A: Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4DB

T: 01382 660066

W: bridgeviewstation.com

Price: £24.25 for three breakfast plates and two hot drinks

Scores: