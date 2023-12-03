Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview Station

Cat Thomson enjoyed her visit to Bridgeview Station with her sister, enjoying lovely local food in a great location.

Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
By Cat Thomson

My sister was visiting Dundee for a few days and, with both of us being big fans of a decent brunch, we were on the hunt for a relaxing spot to eat.

With views of what is arguably the city’s most well-known landmark, the Tay Rail Bridge, Bridgeview Station seemed like a good bet for an adopted Dundonian with a visitor in tow!

The restaurant sits on Riverside Drive, opposite Magdalen Green – you’re out of the hustle and bustle of the city, but it’s still a great place for people-watching as the popular Green Circular path runs right in front of the building.

As we pulled up to the restaurant on a chilly late autumn morning, haar had descended on to the Tay, so the rail bridge was shrouded in fog, dipping in and out of focus as the haar shifted and faded in the late morning sun.

Bridgeview Station has history

Bridgeview Station, as the name suggests, is housed within an old Victorian railway station.

Inside, it’s light, bright and spacious, with huge windows looking on to the Tay, and the decor is railway themed, with a big “arrivals/departures” mural on one wall.

We enjoyed thinking about how busy the station would have been in its heyday, with trains from all over Dundee and beyond coming and going.

The exterior of Bridgeview Station.
The exterior of Bridgeview Station restaurant.

On arrival, we were greeted and taken to a table at the side of the building – we asked if it was possible to sit at the windows facing the water, and our cheery waitress happily led us to a table of our choice instead.

There were lots of tables outside, too, perfect for a summer meal al fresco – we didn’t fancy it in November, though!

The food

The breakfast menu runs from 8am to 11.30am, and there were some tough choices ahead – go for the healthier options or dig straight into a big fry-up?

Neither of us are porridge fans, so we discounted that. It has to be the only place I’ve ever seen churros on a breakfast menu, though – and I think more eateries should follow suit.

You'll get a Biscoff biscuit with your delicious hot chocolate at Bridgeview Station.
Delicious hot chocolate.

My sister was swithering between the French toast, with maple syrup and smoked bacon, or the Bridgeview full breakfast.

The toast was defeated by the full breakfast (£9.95) and she opted to upgrade her hot drink from tea or an Americano to a hot chocolate (£1).

I was struggling to decide between granola, egg and avocado – without chorizo, as I’m vegetarian – or the veggie breakfast.

I really wanted to try the granola (£5), but since I was also in the mood for an egg, I also ordered a fresh morning roll with a fried egg (£3) and opted to add a potato scone on to the roll, too (£2).

Fried egg roll with tattie scone.
Fried egg roll with tattie scone.

It must not be a popular choice, but our waitress took the order with a friendly smile, saying: “To each their own!”

Breakfast choice approved, I rounded my order off with a cappuccino (£2.80).

We didn’t have too long to wait and gaze out at the misty Tay before our hot drinks arrived, each accompanied by a Lotus Biscoff biscuit – I love any place that serves one of these little packets of deliciousness along with a coffee.

There was no time for the coffee or hot chocolate to cool down before our hot food arrived.

My morning roll tasted fresh and soft, with a perfectly-cooked egg and potato scone sitting inside.

I’m no baked goods expert, but a proper Scotch morning roll really is superior to all other rolls.

The waitress asked if we needed sauces, so I asked for brown. I was expecting HP, but it was more like a chip-shop-type sauce – though still tangy and tasty slathered on my roll.

The substantial full cooked breakfast.
The substantial full breakfast at Bridgeview Station.

My sister’s full breakfast was substantial and cooked as she’d requested – very crispy bacon and her fried egg flipped over, rather than sunny-side-up.

She said the Falconer’s steak sausage was particularly tasty, and was more than happy with the cooking of her bacon and egg – and she is fussy about bacon and egg.

The mushroom, roast tomato, beans and potato scone went down a treat, too, and the toast was a good-sized slice.

I had just started on my roll as my granola was delivered to the table, and it was definitely a case of eyes bigger than stomach.

I’m not sure what I had been expecting, but it was not what I received – a huge bowl filled with a more than generous portion of Rora yoghurt, granola and fruit compote.

Bridgeview Station serves up tasty granola - and plenty of it.
Tasty granola.

Roll savoured, it was time to dig in. The natural yoghurt was smooth and creamy, with a very slight tang, and the berry compote was the perfect accompaniment – not too sweet and not too sour.

The granola was crunchy and nutty and, again, just the perfect balance of sweet, exactly what you’d want for breakfast.

Sadly, after determinedly enjoying most of my granola, I had to give up on my plan of trying churros at breakfast. We were both just too full.

Definitely next time!

The view from of the River Tay and the rail bridge from Bridgeview Station.
The view from Bridgeview Station restaurant.

Bridgeview Station verdict

We enjoyed a relaxed and tasty brunch, which was exactly what we were hoping for, with the stunning backdrop of the silvery Tay as the haar receded over the morning.

The staff were cheerful, friendly and polite, and happy to accommodate our requests.

Bridgeview Station prides itself on using the best of fresh, local produce and this was obvious, particularly in the yoghurt, sausage and roll.

We’ll definitely be back to try their dinner menu.

Details:

A: Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4DB

T: 01382 660066

W: bridgeviewstation.com

Price: £24.25 for three breakfast plates and two hot drinks

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4.5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

