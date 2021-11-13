7 of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you need to try

An error occurred. Please try again.

There’s nothing like a great breakfast to kickstart your day in the best of ways.

And as Dundee continues to grow as a city of culture, art and education, undoubtedly, the food scene is also becoming equally exciting.

With so many places offering up delicious morning and brunch menus, its no surprise the cafe culture in the city is growing, too.

From pancakes to Instagrammable eggs on toast, Dundee is filled with a multitude of venues with a range of choices for breakfast – whether you are on-the-go or meeting with friends.

The Food and Drink team has pulled together a list of seven of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you should try.

Pacamara

Known for its Colombian eggs, Pacamara has been a popular destination since it opened.

The breakfast and brunch cafe provides a set menu of dishes, or you can choose your own cooked brekkie.

Pacamara is always updating its menu with new dishes, so there are usually lots of different choices to try.

As well as this, the business loves to provide vegan and veggie options too so there is something for everyone.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 8:30am – 11:30am

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

The West House

Located in Dundee’s Cultural Quarter, The West House has long been a local favourite.

Serving up some of the best pancake stacks in town, it is always looking for new ways to deliver delicious food.

As well as this, The West House team serve up various egg dishes, waffles, and more.

All of the food at the venue can be taken away, so there is always time to grab a bite.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 8am to noon

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

The Bach

New Zealand-inspired bistro The Bach is a casual place, and is located a stone’s throw away from McManus Galleries in the city centre.

Serving up some amazing food including hawker roti, loaded fries and much more, it’s worth noting that The Bach offers an all-day brunch from 9am to 4pm.

That means there is always an opportunity to try their good food and speciality coffee whatever the time of day.

Check out the menu

Brunch is served from 9am – 4pm

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

Taypark House

Looking for a boutique hotel breakfast?

Taypark House based in the West End of Dundee is just the place, especially with its incredible views of the Botanic Gardens and the River Tay.

The venue is a great place for a more high-end breakfast.

Moreover, their award-winning chef makes this place perfect for those professional breakfast meetings.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 8am to noon

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR

Flame Tree Café

The Flame Tree Café is a beloved breakfast place for many locals with a great array of wholesome options and a vegan menu alongside the full menu.

Best known for its colourful rainbow bagels, there’s also a good range of veggie options to add to your meal.

Its accommodating style makes this venue a favourite in the Dundee area.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 10am – 4pm

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee

Bridgeview Station Restaurant

Do you want to be transported back in time?

The Bridgeview Station Restaurant is a Scottish eatery housed within a Victorian Station.

Located on the waterfront, this place is without a doubt perfect for a relaxed breakfast, with spectacular views and appetising dishes using local produce.

The food served at Bridgeview Station is traditional yet causal, and is served seven days a week.

A lovely place to stop for a bite before work or even after a morning walk by the river.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 8am – 11am

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee

Mary’s Kitchen & Tearoom

Last but by no means least on our list of breakfast hotspots, this family-run tearoom is a secret gem and a charming setting for breakfast.

With its beautiful décor and cosy atmosphere, Mary’s Kitchen & Tearoom really knows how to make you feel at home.

Serving up a variety of eggs, waffles, full breakfasts and more, this is a must-visit breakfast place if you are in the Dundee area.

Check out the menu

Breakfast is served from 9am – 11:30am

Address: 242 Perth Road, Dundee

