Man cut free after truck flips on side near Glenshee Ski Centre

Firefighters have cut a man out of his truck after it flipped on its side near Glenshee Ski Centre.

Emergency services were called to the A93 Old Military Road, near the border between Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire, at 6.26am on Thursday.

The man sustained injuries on his arm and leg.

His condition is not known.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We responded to an incident this morning at Glenshee Ski Centre.

“A unit was dispatched after reports that a pick-up truck had been flipped on its side after a road traffic collision.

“One man was released from the vehicle, and had injuries on his arm and leg.”

Police Scotland attended the scene to assist with traffic management.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.