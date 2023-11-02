Man, 22, dies in Fife crash

A 22-year-old man has died after a crash in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates at around 7.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a collision involving a blue BMW.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

It reopened at around 5am on Thursday.

Police appeal after man dies in A92 crash near Crossgates

Sergeant Thomas Aitken of Fife Road Policing said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the BMW prior to the collision to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dash-cam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3370 of November 1.