Carnoustie riding school Rowanlea celebrating nearly 60 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Carnoustie riding school Rowanlea celebrating nearly 60 years in business

Rowanlea was set-up by David Conchie in 1965.

David Conchie in the shop at Rowanlea Riding School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
David Conchie in the shop at Rowanlea Riding School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Ian Forsyth

A popular riding school based near Carnoustie is still going strong nearly 60 years after being founded as a small venture.

There are currently more than 100 horses in the yard which now has 16 full-time and part-time staff.

Facilities include two small indoor schools and a sand paddock.

Rowanlea was established in 1965 by David Conchie, or “Mr C “as he was affectionately known, at Craigie Home Farm, Dundee, before moving out to Barry a few years later.

He was involved with horses all his working life – starting off as a horse ploughman and then hunt groom before deciding to start up the riding school.

Mr C then began to build up Rowanlea from just a few ponies.

Rowanlea Riding School Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The school has introduced hundreds of adults and children to horse riding over the years.

The late Mr C wanted to give the opportunity for as many people as possible, and of all ages, to experience horse riding in an informal and friendly environment and this continues today.

The family business is now run by his son David and daughter Irene, who has enjoyed show jumping success herself.

What was the opportunity Mr C saw?

David said: “My father came to Broughty Ferry on holiday, liked the place and thought of pony rides on the beach for a start

“My father just wanted to work with horses- it would take a lot to stop him. He managed to work with horses one way or another from leaving school at age 14.”

David said the school specialises in getting riders started .

A horse awaiting grooming, Rowanlea Riding School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “Many progress to getting their own horses, going to riding clubs, etc.

“We have about 100 riders a week, normally from within a 30 mile radius and others that come to us any time they are in the area.”

David did not join the family business straight after finishing his education.

He said: “I followed my father’s advice to serve my time on leaving school – doing broad based training in engineering and a full four years in metalwork before coming home to work.

“I started the shop here in 1984, and it is still going strong with I would say one of the best saddlery shops in the north east.”

New customers

David said the riding school business is performing well, and still getting new customers

He is hoping for another good year in 2024.

Are there many competitors to Rowanlea?

David Conchie and one of the horses at Rowanlea Riding School  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There are not so many riding schools these days with costs/legislation, etc,” David said.

“We like to think we have been set up a long time now, with a good set of horses and staff and do it at a fair price.”

David said secrets of long-running success for the school include keeping going and trying to make little improvements every year.

More from Business

Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks goes bust
5
Craig and Iona Brownhill run their liqueur and chocolate business together, Pomology. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth couple swap law and astrophysics to run chocolate and berry liqueur business
Dr Amanda Mackenzie, new R&D director at Glen Clova Scientific. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost
Simon Cowling, lead director of EV at SSE Energy Solutions, with Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for Transport at the new Myrekirk EV Charging Hub in Dundee, Image: Stuart Nicol
New Dundee EV charging hub that can power car for 60 miles in 3…
9
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iceland products to be sold at Greens of Dundee in new partnership
Barratt expects new home completions to drop by up to another 7% (Alamy/PA)
Barratt set to build fewer homes as mortgage costs hit demand
An Upper Crust in Euston Station, London, London (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner boosted by rebound in leisure travel
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said sales grew over the past 10 weeks (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoons reveals sales rise but sells off more pubs
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has hired former Taylor Wimpey boss Pete Redfern as its new chief executive as it looks to turnaround the group’s fortunes (Travis Perkins/PA)
Travis Perkins hires former Taylor Wimpey boss as chief executive
Unionised workers at Samsung Electronics have declared an indefinite strike to pressurise South Korea’s biggest company into accepting their calls for higher pay and other benefits (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Samsung Electronics workers announce ‘indefinite’ strike

Conversation