Carnoustie riding school Rowanlea celebrating nearly 60 years in business

A popular riding school based near Carnoustie is still going strong nearly 60 years after being founded as a small venture.

There are currently more than 100 horses in the yard which now has 16 full-time and part-time staff.

Facilities include two small indoor schools and a sand paddock.

Rowanlea was established in 1965 by David Conchie, or “Mr C “as he was affectionately known, at Craigie Home Farm, Dundee, before moving out to Barry a few years later.

He was involved with horses all his working life – starting off as a horse ploughman and then hunt groom before deciding to start up the riding school.

Mr C then began to build up Rowanlea from just a few ponies.

The school has introduced hundreds of adults and children to horse riding over the years.

The late Mr C wanted to give the opportunity for as many people as possible, and of all ages, to experience horse riding in an informal and friendly environment and this continues today.

The family business is now run by his son David and daughter Irene, who has enjoyed show jumping success herself.

What was the opportunity Mr C saw?

David said: “My father came to Broughty Ferry on holiday, liked the place and thought of pony rides on the beach for a start

“My father just wanted to work with horses- it would take a lot to stop him. He managed to work with horses one way or another from leaving school at age 14.”

David said the school specialises in getting riders started .

He added: “Many progress to getting their own horses, going to riding clubs, etc.

“We have about 100 riders a week, normally from within a 30 mile radius and others that come to us any time they are in the area.”

David did not join the family business straight after finishing his education.

He said: “I followed my father’s advice to serve my time on leaving school – doing broad based training in engineering and a full four years in metalwork before coming home to work.

“I started the shop here in 1984, and it is still going strong with I would say one of the best saddlery shops in the north east.”

New customers

David said the riding school business is performing well, and still getting new customers

He is hoping for another good year in 2024.

Are there many competitors to Rowanlea?

“There are not so many riding schools these days with costs/legislation, etc,” David said.

“We like to think we have been set up a long time now, with a good set of horses and staff and do it at a fair price.”

David said secrets of long-running success for the school include keeping going and trying to make little improvements every year.