St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Adama Sidibeh update and outlines next transfer priorities

Adama Sidibeh is back at St Johnstone “with a smile on his face” and batteries recharged.

And manager, Craig Levein, will include his star striker in the squad that gets the season underway at Brechin City.

Sidibeh has completed a couple of training sessions, having been given over a week off by the Perth boss.

The Gambia international has been the subject of transfer speculation over the summer, with Swansea City seeing a bid turned down a few days ago.

But it was emotional fatigue that prompted Levein to give the 26-year-old extra time off.

And the decision appears to have paid dividends.

“Adama’s back,” said Levein.

“As I’ve said before, he looked exhausted and I didn’t want him running himself into the ground.

“We gave him 10 days or so away and I’m sure he’ll feel the benefit of that.

“He trained well today and had a smile on his face.

“I’ve seen it before with guys who play international football into the summer.

“It’s not a physical thing all the time, sometimes it’s the emotional side of it.

“That’s exacerbated by the fact it was Adama’s first two caps. Everything was new to him and it tipped him over the edge.

“He might not start against Brechin but he’ll certainly be in the squad.”

Injury update

Uche Ikpeazu faces several weeks on the sidelines, while Nicky Clark will also miss Saturday’s trip to Brechin.

Three players are back in contention, though.

“Nicky’s calf is a bit tight but I’m probably being over cautious,” Levein reported.

“I’m hoping to have him back with us next week.

“Sven (Sprangler) has trained the last couple of days.

“Cammy (MacPherson) has been training and is looking good and Jack (Sanders) is back as well. He got through the session.”

Left-back, Andre Raymond, has yet to have his move finalised, while Aaron Essel may not be able to take part at Brechin either.

“Andre doesn’t get his biometrics test until Monday,” said Levein.

“All being well, once you do it, you get told the same day if you’ve passed.

“He’s champing at the bit and has been training with us.

“Aaron’s paperwork hasn’t gone through yet. We’ll have to see if that changes before the game.”

Meanwhile, Levein revealed the two priority positions for further recruitment.

“I’d still like another centre-back,” he said. “Maybe one who can do other things.

“Aaron is one who can play a few positions for us but at the moment I see him as a replacement for Dan (Phillips) in midfield.

“In an ideal world, as things stand, I’d like a centre-back and a winger.

“Remember Uche and Nicky have still to come back. Up front we’ve got Benji (Kimpioka), Adama, Stevie (May) and Taylor (Steven) as well.

“I really like young Taylor – really like him. He’s done very well.

“He can play on the wing but likes it on the right, coming in on his left foot.”