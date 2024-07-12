Simon Murray explains ‘family difficulties’ eased by Dundee switch as star hails ‘second to none’ ex-boss Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray explains ‘family difficulties’ eased by Dundee switch as star hails ‘second to none’ ex-boss Don Cowie

Murray has signed a three-year deal in his home town with the Dark Blues.

Simon Murray is delighted to be representing his boyhood club. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Neil Robertson

Simon Murray has heaped praise on Don Cowie for the care and compassion he showed as the striker’s dream move to Dundee became a reality.

Murray left Ross County and signed for his boyhood heroes earlier this week on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be a six-figure sum.

The Staggies struggled last season but Murray still netted 23 times and boss Cowie was keen to keep the prolific front man.

However, Murray was desperate to be closer to home in Dundee, especially as his young son is autistic.

Now, having secured his move, the 32-year-old is certain it will benefit his family and his football.

Simon Murray expects working closer to home to change his life for the better. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Murray, who will be in Dundee’s squad as they kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose this afternoon, said: “I have nothing but praise for Don, he was great with me.

“I’ve had difficulties with my family and he couldn’t have done any more for me, to be honest.

“When I went to him with my issues, he was totally understanding.

“My wife has struggled with it a lot because I was away from home so much.

“It couldn’t have been easy for him because I have been scoring goals there, but when I explained things, he said he wanted to get it done for me and for my family.

“He’s a family man himself, you can see that, and the way he treats people is second to none.

“I have so much respect for him, he had a brilliant career as a player and as a manager he did a great job last season.”

Murray admitted the gruelling journey to Dingwall had taken its toll on him.

He added: “The last few years have been tough. It’s a three-hour journey from Dundee and I was doing it three times a week there and back.

Murray talks to the media at Dundee’s Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I gave everything I could for County and I think I did well there, but it was just the circumstances.

Being back in Dundee, close to home, it’ll let me prepare better for games and focus on getting my body right a bit more.

“I can already see a difference at home, my son starts school in September so we’ll have a transition for him there.

“But already me being back home is making things so much better.”

After what he achieved last season, Murray was a man in demand with several clubs chasing his signature.

‘It was about the people here’

However, the striker, who had a previous spell on loan with the Dark Blues in 2018, insists there was only one team for him.

He said: “I feel I’m in my prime now and I feel the stars have aligned for this to happen at this stage of my life.

When I spoke to the manager I got the feeling I was really wanted and would be appreciated here.

“So as well as it being the team I grew up watching, it was about the people here.

“The family element is obviously great but it’s also a football decision.”

Dundee will be without the injured Clark Robertson and Joe Shaugnessy.

