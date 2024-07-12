Simon Murray explains ‘family difficulties’ eased by Dundee switch as star hails ‘second to none’ ex-boss Don Cowie

Simon Murray has heaped praise on Don Cowie for the care and compassion he showed as the striker’s dream move to Dundee became a reality.

Murray left Ross County and signed for his boyhood heroes earlier this week on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be a six-figure sum.

The Staggies struggled last season but Murray still netted 23 times and boss Cowie was keen to keep the prolific front man.

However, Murray was desperate to be closer to home in Dundee, especially as his young son is autistic.

Now, having secured his move, the 32-year-old is certain it will benefit his family and his football.

Murray, who will be in Dundee’s squad as they kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose this afternoon, said: “I have nothing but praise for Don, he was great with me.

“I’ve had difficulties with my family and he couldn’t have done any more for me, to be honest.

“When I went to him with my issues, he was totally understanding.

“My wife has struggled with it a lot because I was away from home so much.

“It couldn’t have been easy for him because I have been scoring goals there, but when I explained things, he said he wanted to get it done for me and for my family.

“He’s a family man himself, you can see that, and the way he treats people is second to none.

“I have so much respect for him, he had a brilliant career as a player and as a manager he did a great job last season.”

Murray admitted the gruelling journey to Dingwall had taken its toll on him.

He added: “The last few years have been tough. It’s a three-hour journey from Dundee and I was doing it three times a week there and back.

“I gave everything I could for County and I think I did well there, but it was just the circumstances.

“Being back in Dundee, close to home, it’ll let me prepare better for games and focus on getting my body right a bit more.

“I can already see a difference at home, my son starts school in September so we’ll have a transition for him there.

“But already me being back home is making things so much better.”

After what he achieved last season, Murray was a man in demand with several clubs chasing his signature.

‘It was about the people here’

However, the striker, who had a previous spell on loan with the Dark Blues in 2018, insists there was only one team for him.

He said: “I feel I’m in my prime now and I feel the stars have aligned for this to happen at this stage of my life.

“When I spoke to the manager I got the feeling I was really wanted and would be appreciated here.

“So as well as it being the team I grew up watching, it was about the people here.

“The family element is obviously great but it’s also a football decision.”

Dundee will be without the injured Clark Robertson and Joe Shaugnessy.