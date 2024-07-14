Best pictures as Kinross Bastille Day Gala celebrates 50-year friendship with French twin town

Kinross celebrated half a century of twin town friendship with a Bastille Day Gala packed with French-themed fun.

The town is marking the 50th anniversary of its own Auld Alliance with Gacé in Normandy.

So on Sunday, Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade kicked off an afternoon of competitions and entertainment to honour the occasion.

The provost threw the first boule in a pétanque mêlée competition and started the ‘Paris-style’ waiters’ race. Smartly dressed competitors raced around the perimeter of Kinross Community Campus carrying a tray with a bottle of water, a beaker and a croissant on a plate with a napkin.

Other activities included a French flea market-style car boot sale, archery and putting.

And children and adults were encouraged to build a model of the Eiffel Tower from spaghetti.

The latest batch of twin town visitors from Gacé are due to arrive in Kinross on August 2.

The Kinross Twinning Committee is hunting for three host families to welcome two individual women and one married couple.

Contact the twinning secretary on 07935 458 667 for more information.