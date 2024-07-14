Best pictures as Kinross Bastille Day Gala celebrates 50-year friendship with French twin town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Kinross Bastille Day Gala celebrates 50-year friendship with French twin town

Kinross marked its French connections with a Paris waiters race and spaghetti models of the Eiffel Tower

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Provost Xander McDade, Councillor CLaire McLaren and Richard Scott reach the finish line of the waiters race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth Provost Xander McDade, Councillor CLaire McLaren and Richard Scott reach the finish line of the waiters race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kinross celebrated half a century of twin town friendship with a Bastille Day Gala packed with French-themed fun.

The town is marking the 50th anniversary of its own Auld Alliance with Gacé in Normandy.

So on Sunday, Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade kicked off an afternoon of competitions and entertainment to honour the occasion.

Perth Provost Xander McDade throws the first boule in the pétanque mêlée competition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Husband and wife Isobel and Duncan McIntyre enjoy a game of boules. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The provost threw the first boule in a pétanque mêlée competition and started the ‘Paris-style’ waiters’ race. Smartly dressed competitors raced around the perimeter of Kinross Community Campus carrying a tray with a bottle of water, a beaker and a croissant on a plate with a napkin.

Perth Provost Xander McDade, Councillor CLaire McLaren and Richard Scott during the waiters race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Competition was high as Perth Provost Xander McDade and Richard Scott race to the finish line! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Other activities included a French flea market-style car boot sale, archery and putting.

And children and adults were encouraged to build a model of the Eiffel Tower from spaghetti.

Amanda Clark makes the Eiffel tower out of spaghetti. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alasdair Scott, 13, has a go at archery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The latest batch of twin town visitors from Gacé are due to arrive in Kinross on August 2.

The Kinross Twinning Committee is hunting for three host families to welcome two individual women and one married couple.

Contact the twinning secretary on 07935 458 667 for more information.

