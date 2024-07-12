Ian Murray details Raith Rovers striker search, remaining budget and cup preparation blows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray details Raith Rovers striker search, remaining budget and cup preparation blows

The Stark's Park side kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign away to Stirling Albion on Saturday.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during a pre-season training session.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has admitted Raith Rovers are still in the market for a striker – and have the budget remaining for the right one.

But he is adamant they will be content with their current options if the summer transfer window closes without another fresh face in attack.

The Stark’s Park outfit appear to have recruited well ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup kick-off away to Stirling Albion.

Defence has been strengthened with the arrivals of Callum Fordyce, Kieran Freeman, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Further forward, Shaun Byrne has turned his loan from Dundee into a permanent move and youngsters Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu have been added to the squad.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shouts out orders.
Manager Ian Murray is happy with Raith Rovers’ recruitment so far. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, with Zak Rudden having returned to Dundee after his loan, which was to replace Jamie Gullan following his departure in January, a central striker remains on the shopping list.

Lewis Vaughan is also currently nursing a groin problem, meaning Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith are Murray’s only options for the number nine berth.

“It’s really slow at the moment,” said Murray of the transfer market. “Nothing’s jumped out at us yet that we’ve felt we’ve missed out on or not.

“We want to strengthen some areas and bring in some more competition, but at the moment we’re really, really quiet.

“But we’re also really happy with the squad we have and the signings we’ve made.

‘You can never have too many’

“We feel like we’re in a position where, I wouldn’t say we’re ahead of the curve, but we’re certainly ahead of where we were last season.

“Having said that, I think most clubs are looking for a striker. You can never have too many. It is an area of the pitch we want to try to strengthen.

“On the flip side of that, we’ve had a really good chat as a staff and we’ve got Lewis Vaughan to come back and Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith.

“We’re really happy with them and if we go into the end of the window and that’s what we have then that’s fine.

“We have to give these guys full trust, we know how good they can be.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith Rovers' crucial second goal against Partick Thistle in the play-offs.
Lewis Vaughan is sidelined for Raith Rovers with a groin problem. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“So, unless someone we really, really like comes up then we’ll be fine.

“But we are in the market in that sort of area of the pitch. And we are in a position where we haven’t spent all our money just yet.”

Raith have enjoyed a draw with East Fife and wins over Montrose and Inverness Caley Thistle in their warm-up games.

But they were dealt a blow when a bounce game with Annan Athletic was called off on Tuesday. And preparations were then further hampered by illness.

However, Murray is confident his squad is ready for their trip to Forthbank to take on newly-relegated League Two side Stirling.

Murray: ‘It wasn’t ideal’

“It wasn’t ideal,” added Murray. “The Annan game was cancelled quite late but these things happen in pre-season .

“But it’s not going to disrupt us too much. We just get on with it.

“We had a wee bit of sickness in the squad at the start of the week as well. A few boys were laid low by that.

“We had to keep an eye on that and make sure they were alright. And we didn’t all train until Thursday. But everybody’s fine now.”

Meanwhile, Liam Dick is suspended, Vaughan is out and Paul Hanlon will be assessed on Saturday morning after complaining of ‘tightness’.

