Scone Palace garden fair tickets on sale now after record attendance in 2024

More than 6,000 people flocked to the third annual garden fair at Scone Palace earlier this year

By Morag Lindsay
People walking around exhibits in grounds of Scone Palace
This year's Scone Palace garden fair was a huge success. Image: Scone palace.

The Scone Palace garden fair will return in 2025 following a record turnout at this year’s event.

More than 6,000 people attended the gathering earlier this summer.

It was the third time Scone Palace had hosted the festival.

Next year’s fair will be held on May 30-31.

Early bird tickets are already on sale.

And organisers have revealed children under-16 will go free.

women pointing at flower displays at scone palace garden fair
Visitors enjoy the displays at the garden fair. Image: Scone Palace
Women at dried flower stall at Scone Palace garden fair
Stalls at this year’s event. Image: Scone Palace.

They say they want next year’s event to inspire the gardeners of the future and encourage youngsters to spend time outside reconnecting with nature.

It follows the success of the RHS family zone at this year’s fair.

The area featured fun flower crafts for kids throughout the weekend.

Scone Palace also welcomed children from primary schools across Scotland on the Friday for a special picnic in the grounds.

Children and adults playing with bubbles at Scone garden fair
The fair aims to attract gardeners of all ages. Image: Scone Palace

Pupils learned about the growers and nurseries exhibiting at the fair and created their own upcycled planters for their schools.

Scone Palace garden fair continues to grow

Some of the best plant nurseries, garden centres, and societies from across the country will gather on the palace’s main lawns next May, along with makers offering garden-related crafts and outdoor furniture.

Visitors will also have full access to the gardens and grounds of Scone Palace.

Women walking past flower beds at Scone Palace
The palace grounds are an attraction in themselves. Image: Scone Palace.

The estate boasts woodland walks, a Victorian Pinetum, a recently opened walled garden and the challenging Murray Star Maze.

Planted by the eighth Earl of Mansfield and designed by Adrian Fisher, the maze is made up of 1,000 copper beech trees and 1,000 green trees to create a tartan effect over the summer months

Head gardener Brian Cunningham said: “We are thrilled to confirm the fourth Scone Palace Garden Fair, now a full-fledged festival of gardening.

Tents with trays of plants for sale outside at Scone palace garden fair
All the fun of the garden fair at Scone Palace. Image: Scone Palace.
People on panel in ten in front of scone palace garden fair banner
Scone Palace garden fair is fast becoming a favourite fixture. Image: Scone Palace

“Following the success of our third year, we look forward to continuing to grow and attracting an even wider audience both nationally and internationally.”

Early bird tickets are £12.80 for adults and £10.40 for concessions with group discounts.

Visitors can also upgrade their tickets to include entry to the palace.

Conversation