Scone Palace garden fair tickets on sale now after record attendance in 2024

The Scone Palace garden fair will return in 2025 following a record turnout at this year’s event.

More than 6,000 people attended the gathering earlier this summer.

It was the third time Scone Palace had hosted the festival.

Next year’s fair will be held on May 30-31.

Early bird tickets are already on sale.

And organisers have revealed children under-16 will go free.

They say they want next year’s event to inspire the gardeners of the future and encourage youngsters to spend time outside reconnecting with nature.

It follows the success of the RHS family zone at this year’s fair.

The area featured fun flower crafts for kids throughout the weekend.

Scone Palace also welcomed children from primary schools across Scotland on the Friday for a special picnic in the grounds.

Pupils learned about the growers and nurseries exhibiting at the fair and created their own upcycled planters for their schools.

Scone Palace garden fair continues to grow

Some of the best plant nurseries, garden centres, and societies from across the country will gather on the palace’s main lawns next May, along with makers offering garden-related crafts and outdoor furniture.

Visitors will also have full access to the gardens and grounds of Scone Palace.

The estate boasts woodland walks, a Victorian Pinetum, a recently opened walled garden and the challenging Murray Star Maze.

Planted by the eighth Earl of Mansfield and designed by Adrian Fisher, the maze is made up of 1,000 copper beech trees and 1,000 green trees to create a tartan effect over the summer months

Head gardener Brian Cunningham said: “We are thrilled to confirm the fourth Scone Palace Garden Fair, now a full-fledged festival of gardening.

“Following the success of our third year, we look forward to continuing to grow and attracting an even wider audience both nationally and internationally.”

Early bird tickets are £12.80 for adults and £10.40 for concessions with group discounts.

Visitors can also upgrade their tickets to include entry to the palace.