Lochee Leisure Centre in Dundee closed on Sunday over ‘unexpected staffing issue’

A popular Dundee leisure centre is to close on Sunday due to a lack of staff.

Lochee Leisure Centre on St Marys Lane will be closed to the public.

Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operates sports facilities across the city, made the announcement on Friday.

It blamed an “unexpected staffing issue” for the closure.

However, swimming pool provision will be available at other leisure facilities including Olympia and St Paul’s leisure centre.

A statement said: “Due to an unexpected staffing issue, Lochee Leisure Centre will be unavailable to the public on Sunday, July 14.

“Alternative swimming provision is available all day at Olympia and between 9am and 12.30pm at St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

LACD has faced criticism over the lack of leisure provision over the summer due to staffing issues.

Calls for a “comprehensive revue” of LACD have been made amid concerns over pool availability.