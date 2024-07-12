First stop Kirkcaldy for new Scottish secretary as prime minister pushed on two-child-cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

First stop Kirkcaldy for new Scottish secretary as prime minister pushed on two-child-cap

Ian Murray joined Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward to tour groups tackling poverty in Fife on his first official visit.

Ian Murray Labour Melanie Ward Kirkcaldy MP
Secretary of State Ian Murray in Kirkcaldy with Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward and Under Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

New Scottish secretary Ian Murray visited three community projects in Kirkcaldy during his first official trip since Labour took power.

Mr Murray joined newly elected Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward at The Cottage Family Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy and the local foodbank.

Established in 1987, The Cottage provides support for local families and children in the Templehall area of the Fife town, which has consistently recorded high poverty levels in government statistics.

The visit comes as Mr Murray highlights the new government’s mission to support families and tackle poverty.

Melanie Ward
New MP Melanie Ward gets to grips with new constituents, including baby Isaac Russell at The Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also facing calls from within his own ranks to do more by scrapping the “cruel” two-child benefit cap.

The rule means any family with a third child born after 2017 misses out of welfare support – with an extra 26,000 Scots impacted according to recent figures.

It was the new Scottish secretary’s first official visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Sir Keir ruled out immediately scrapping the Tory-era policy prior to the election, prompting sharp criticism from the SNP from within his own party.

Asked about whether he agreed with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar that the government should lift the restriction, Mr Murray said: “The prime minister has been clear that he doesn’t like the two-child cap and wants to see it gone.

The politicians speak to assistant manager, Lesley Patrick. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“But he’s also being honest with the public. I think that’s a really good trait given what we’ve had over the last 14 years with the mess that the Conservatives have made of our country.

“Of course we want these things gone, to do things quicker, but the reality is that there’s no money to do that.

“As soon as we can grow the economy, generate the money that’s required, we’ll be in a position to do the things that we want to do.

“But let’s not loose sight of the fact that we’ve already committed to and started work on the review of Universal Credit, and of course the two-child cap is part of that.”

Housing among issues impacting poverty

Mr Murray said the government was also looking at the “plethora of other issues” impacting poverty rates, such as housing, which he said had come up time and again during his visit.

Ian Murray with vice-chair of The Cottage Angus Hogg. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said it was important to visit communities to see the impact of poverty, but also how organisations are stepping in.

“The whole point of a Labour is to reduce poverty and that’s why we’re here looking at some of these projects today,” he added.

Ms Ward said she was delighted to welcome Mr Murray to Kirkcaldy to show him the “brilliant” work being undertaken by the organisations he toured.

New MP praises Kirkcaldy’s community spirit

She said: “For me as a local MP, one of the real strengths we have locally is community solidarity.

“The Cottage, Greener Kirkcaldy and the foodbank are all brilliant examples of that.”

Speaking to The Courier, Gordon Brown, patron of The Cottage and the former MP for Kirkcaldy, welcomed Mr Murray’s decision to visit The Cottage.

He said: “The whole of Fife is delighted that in his first week in office, the new Secretary of Stare for Scotland, Ian Murray will be visiting Kirkcaldy’s Cottage Family Centre which is a UK-wide leader in delivering children’s services and is a pioneer of inspiring, practical strategies to combat child poverty which have kept children fed and in opportunity and their families afloat and in hope through the pernicious austerity and cost of living crises.”

Read more:

More from Scottish politics

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat
8
Indy supporters outside Perth Concert Hall in 2022 after Supreme Court ruled Scotland could not hold second referendum without Westminster consent. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STUART NICOLSON: SNP dialling down on independence would be a mistake
9
General election 2024
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart becomes SNP’s Westminster deputy leader
6
General Election 2024
New Fife Labour MP shares late dad's inspiration as she records audio diary for…
Former SNP MP Douglas Chapman. Image: Kenny Smith.
Former Fife MP Douglas Chapman tells John Swinney he should quit after SNP’s election…
4
SNP leader John Swinney Fife
5 reasons Fife wiped SNP off the map
16
The SMC approved new medicines for use in Scotland’s NHS (Julien Behal/PA)
Two cancer treatments among new drugs accepted for use in Scotland
Fife Tory group leader Kathleen Leslie.
Fife Tory leader's two-word answer after being asked to stand in bruising election contest
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart questions Labour ‘change’ vow after immigration answer
7
Artist impressions of Eden Project . Image: Eden Project.
Labour urged to back Dundee Eden Project by SNP's Chris Law
30

Conversation