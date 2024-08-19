Will the bid for a new Angus crematorium finally be decided this week?

The controversial four-year fight to secure planning permission for a new Angus crematorium is set to come to a head again this week.

On Thursday, Angus Council’s planning review committee is set to consider farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s proposal for a site near Duntrune.

He wants to build a crematorium on sloping farmland overlooking Dundee.

The facility would be the second crematorium in Angus and accommodate 125 mourners.

But the site has been at the centre of a major battle between the applicant and neighbouring residents.

It is a fight which has gone all the way to Scotland’s highest civil court.

Mr Batchelor says the tranquillity of Duntrune is the ideal setting for a crematorium.

Opponents believe the narrow roads leading the site are entirely unsuited to the increase in vehicles the development would bring.

And they have been highly critical of Angus Council’s handling of the planning application from the outset.

Their determination saw the Court of Session order the council to form an entirely new development management review committee to consider the case.

It followed a challenge which contested that a 2023 appeal victory for Mr Batchelor against a previous council refusal was unlawful.

Duntrune crematorium planning timeline

November 2020 – Planning application lodged for new crematorium east of Duntrune House

January 2022 – Application refused by Angus Council planning department under delegated powers

March 2022 – Farmer Guthrie Batchelor appeals Duntrune refusal

March 2023 – Angus DMRC overturn refusal decision and grant planning permission for new crematorium

August 2023 – Local campaigner Paul Dixon mounts Court of Session challenge against Duntrune decision

March 2024 – Angus Council decides not to contest legal challenge. Court of Session orders council to form new DMRC to consider planning appeal afresh

June 2024 – Five-strong appeal committee meets to consider crematorium application. Decision delayed for site visit

July 2024 – DMRC members visit planned site at Duntrune

August 22 2024 – Appeal committee due to determine Duntrune crematorium application

What happens this week?

The new DMRC meets on Thursday. Its first question is whether the five members feel they have enough information in front of them to make a decision on the appeal.

Among the thousands of documents in the case are more than 700 objections.

In April, committee convener David Cheape warned they would “not be hurried” into a decision in light of the huge volume of material.

Additional documents before this week’s meeting include an updated traffic survey for the roads near the site.

A reduction in speed limits on roads leading to the crematorium was among conditions attached to the March 2023 approval.

Angus roads department say the new data indicates a slight increase in traffic since a 2019 survey.

The study showed a 1mph reduction in average speed on the B978 Broughty Ferry to Wellbank road and a 2mph drop on the C4 Monifieth to Duntrune road.

They say the negligible reductions do not change previous recommendations for conditions relating to road improvements and visibility sightlines.

The DMRC meeting will be broadcast live of the council’s You Tube channel.