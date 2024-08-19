Will the bid for a new Angus crematorium finally be decided this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Will the bid for a new Angus crematorium finally be decided this week?

Angus planning review committee is set to consider farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune application for the second time in two years.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor hoped to open the Duntrune crematorum in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor hoped to open the Duntrune crematorum in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

The controversial four-year fight to secure planning permission for a new Angus crematorium is set to come to a head again this week.

On Thursday, Angus Council’s planning review committee is set to consider farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s proposal for a site near Duntrune.

He wants to build a crematorium on sloping farmland overlooking Dundee.

The facility would be the second crematorium in Angus and accommodate 125 mourners.

But the site has been at the centre of a major battle between the applicant and neighbouring residents.

Duntrune crematorium plan.
Locals have waged a determined campaign against the crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid

It is a fight which has gone all the way to Scotland’s highest civil court.

Mr Batchelor says the tranquillity of Duntrune is the ideal setting for a crematorium.

Opponents believe the narrow roads leading the site are entirely unsuited to the increase in vehicles the development would bring.

And they have been highly critical of Angus Council’s handling of the planning application from the outset.

Duntrune crematorium campaigners
Crematorium campaigners at the site in 2020. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

Their determination saw the Court of Session order the council to form an entirely new development management review committee to consider the case.

It followed a challenge which contested that a 2023 appeal victory for Mr Batchelor against a previous council refusal was unlawful.

Duntrune crematorium planning timeline

  • November 2020 – Planning application lodged for new crematorium east of Duntrune House
  • January 2022 – Application refused by Angus Council planning department under delegated powers
  • March 2022 – Farmer Guthrie Batchelor appeals Duntrune refusal
  • March 2023 – Angus DMRC overturn refusal decision and grant planning permission for new crematorium
  • August 2023 – Local campaigner Paul Dixon mounts Court of Session challenge against Duntrune decision
  • March 2024 – Angus Council decides not to contest legal challenge. Court of Session orders council to form new DMRC to consider planning appeal afresh
  • June 2024 – Five-strong appeal committee meets to consider crematorium application. Decision delayed for site visit
  • July 2024 – DMRC members visit planned site at Duntrune
  • August 22 2024 – Appeal committee due to determine Duntrune crematorium application

What happens this week?

The new DMRC meets on Thursday. Its first question is whether the five members feel they have enough information in front of them to make a decision on the appeal.

Among the thousands of documents in the case are more than 700 objections.

In April, committee convener David Cheape warned they would “not be hurried” into a decision in light of the huge volume of material.

Additional documents before this week’s meeting include an updated traffic survey for the roads near the site.

A reduction in speed limits on roads leading to the crematorium was among conditions attached to the March 2023 approval.

Angus roads department say the new data indicates a slight increase in traffic since a 2019 survey.

The study showed a 1mph reduction in average speed on the B978 Broughty Ferry to Wellbank road and a 2mph drop on the C4 Monifieth to Duntrune road.

They say the negligible reductions do not change previous recommendations for conditions relating to road improvements and visibility sightlines.

The DMRC meeting will be broadcast live of the council’s You Tube channel.

