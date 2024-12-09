Concern for welfare of man, 48, missing in Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man missing in Kirkcaldy.

Igor Lipski, 48, was last seen at around 7.30am on Sunday in the town’s High Street.

Police say he is visiting family and is not familiar with the area.

He is described as white, 6ft, and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a light brown zipped top with a hood and smart grey trousers.

Inspector Jim McGuinness said: “Concerns are growing for Igor’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“Igor has been visiting family and he has poor local knowledge so we are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him or know where he might be.

“Please also check in gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1809 of Sunday, December 8.