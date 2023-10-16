Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside

Strong winds are set to hit Tayside and Fife this week as Storm Babet arrives.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering much of Scotland, from 6am on Thursday until noon on Friday.

Gusts of 40 to 50mph gusts can be expected in coastal areas of Angus, Fife and Dundee.

The alert also extends into most of Perth and Kinross.

It is in addition to a yellow alert for heavy rain beginning on Thursday at 6am.

The three-day wet weather warning has now been reduced slightly in length, lasting until noon on Saturday.

Storm Babet could cause disruption in Tayside and Fife

During the period of the wind warning disruption to public transport and motorists is likely – with journeys taking longer than expected.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely.

Some households and businesses may also suffer short-term losses of power.

The strong winds will bring large waves and spray to coastal communities.

Alert follows flooding in Perthshire

The latest warning comes a week after heavy rainfall led to flooding across Perthshire as around 70 properties were affected.

The authority had been criticised for its response to the flooding, after failure to close the floodgates at the North Inch lead

An investigation into the incident is being held, and Perth and Kinross Council has also launched a flooding bulletin to keep residents informed of developments after the storm on October 7 and 8.