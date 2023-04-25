Angus SNP councillor defends attendance at Alba event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus SNP councillor denies he is planning to defect after being pictured at an Alba Party event.

Bill Duff says he attended the Wee Alba Book meeting in the Meadowbank Inn in Arbroath on Thursday evening because he is “interested in politics”.

It is understood a number of members of the SNP Montrose branch were also at the meeting to hear speeches from Alex Salmond and former SNP deputy Jim Sillars.

Asked why he chose to attend another party’s event, Mr Duff said: “Because I’m interested in politics. Jim Sillars was speaking and he’s an SNP member.”

Mr Duff denied he is considering leaving the SNP, adding: “It was a meeting on the independence front and I attended, as indeed did some other members of the Montrose SNP branch.”

Scottish Conservative councillor Iain Gall, who represents the Montrose and District ward alongside Mr Duff, said the Alba attendance was “embarrassing”.

He added: “The infighting between councillors, MSPs and MPs during the recent leadership contest exposed deep divisions at all levels in the party.

“Nary an Angus face came out for Humza Yousaf when he was on tour in Arbroath.

“Local disaffection with his leadership, and the Green albatross around the SNP’s neck, could result in widespread defections – if the right people make the jump.”

‘Work together’

However, Mr Duff insisted independence-supporting parties should work together.

He said: “I’m an Angus councillor, I’m in favour of independence, and I think the independence movement needs to stick together.

“We’re all fighting for independence, whatever party you’re a member of.

“Whether it’s the SNP, Alba, the Greens, the independents or whatever small party.

“I think we’ve all got to support each other.”

Beth Whiteside, who leads the SNP group on Angus Council, defended Mr Duff’s attendance at the event.

She said: “I can’t see how an SNP councillor attending an open event discussing independence could be considered surprising.”