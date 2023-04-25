Angus SNP councillor defends attendance at Alba event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus SNP councillor defends attendance at Alba event

Bill Duff says he attended the Wee Alba Book meeting in the Meadowbank Inn in Arbroath on Thursday evening because he is 'interested in politics'.

By Derek Healey
Bill Duff
Bill Duff

An Angus SNP councillor denies he is planning to defect after being pictured at an Alba Party event.

Bill Duff says he attended the Wee Alba Book meeting in the Meadowbank Inn in Arbroath on Thursday evening because he is “interested in politics”.

It is understood a number of members of the SNP Montrose branch were also at the meeting to hear speeches from Alex Salmond and former SNP deputy Jim Sillars.

Asked why he chose to attend another party’s event, Mr Duff said: “Because I’m interested in politics. Jim Sillars was speaking and he’s an SNP member.”

Mr Duff denied he is considering leaving the SNP, adding: “It was a meeting on the independence front and I attended, as indeed did some other members of the Montrose SNP branch.”

Former SNP deputy leader Jim Sillars. Image: DC Thomson

Scottish Conservative councillor Iain Gall, who represents the Montrose and District ward alongside Mr Duff, said the Alba attendance was “embarrassing”.

He added: “The infighting between councillors, MSPs and MPs during the recent leadership contest exposed deep divisions at all levels in the party.

“Nary an Angus face came out for Humza Yousaf when he was on tour in Arbroath.

“Local disaffection with his leadership, and the Green albatross around the SNP’s neck, could result in widespread defections – if the right people make the jump.”

‘Work together’

However, Mr Duff insisted independence-supporting parties should work together.

He said: “I’m an Angus councillor, I’m in favour of independence, and I think the independence movement needs to stick together.

“We’re all fighting for independence, whatever party you’re a member of.

“Whether it’s the SNP, Alba, the Greens, the independents or whatever small party.

“I think we’ve all got to support each other.”

Beth Whiteside, who leads the SNP group on Angus Council, defended Mr Duff’s attendance at the event.

She said: “I can’t see how an SNP councillor attending an open event discussing independence could be considered surprising.”

