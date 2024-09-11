Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for ‘disturbing’ sex crimes in Fife

An coercive ex-soldier from Fife who raped and abused three women during a terrifying eight-year campaign of sex crimes has been jailed for 12 years.

A jury heard how Kyle Beveridge, 28, threatened one of the women with disclosing intimate photos of her to others if she did not comply with his wishes to have sex with her.

Beveridge also set up a fake account for one of the women on dating app Tinder.

She told police she did not have anything to do with the profile, which Beveridge set up to attract another woman for sex.

The youngest victim was aged just 14 when Beveridge started preying on her.at locations in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly, raping her when she was asleep.

Beveridge, from Lochgelly, raped another two women in his home town.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, first offender Beveridge spent his trial denying any wrongdoing but was found guilty last month on seven charges of rape and indulging in threatening and abusive behaviour and was remanded,

Jurors heard how he joined the Royal Regiment of Scotland after leaving school but he was forced to leave the army after sustaining an injury.

‘Disturbing and grave’ crimes

On Wednesday, Beveridge reappeared for sentencing and observed via video link from prison as Lord Armstrong imposed a 16-year disposal on him – Beveridge will also be supervised by the authorities for four years following his release from custody.

Lord Armstrong said: “These crimes to which you have been convicted of are disturbing and grave.

“You continue to deny responsibility for your criminal activities.

“Society will not tolerate such crimes and the court will not flinch from ensuring that those convicted of such crimes be held to account.

“There is no other appropriate sentence in this case than to impose a custodial disposal.

“I will impose an extended sentence in this case to provide adequate protection to the public.”

Non-harrassment and registration orders

Representing Beveridge, solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client was a young man at the time of the offences and there was no evidence to show he had continued to abuse women.

He added: “This underlines the fact that he has matured.”

He added: “It is his position that he will accept any help that is offered to him so that he can return to the community sooner rather than later.”

Lord Armstrong also passed lifelong non-harassment orders in relation to the victims and placed Beveridge the sex offenders register for life.

