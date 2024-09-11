Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for ‘disturbing’ sex crimes in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for ‘disturbing’ sex crimes in Fife

Kyle Beveridge was jailed for 12 years, with a n additional four-year supervision period.

By James Mulholland
Edinburgh High Court sign
Beveridge was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

An coercive ex-soldier from Fife who raped and abused three women during a terrifying eight-year campaign of sex crimes has been jailed for 12 years.

A jury heard how Kyle Beveridge, 28, threatened one of the women with disclosing intimate photos of her to others if she did not comply with his wishes to have sex with her.

Beveridge also set up a fake account for one of the women on dating app Tinder.

She told police she did not have anything to do with the profile, which Beveridge set up to attract another woman for sex.

The youngest victim was aged just 14 when Beveridge started preying on her.at locations in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly, raping her when she was asleep.

Beveridge, from Lochgelly, raped another two women in his home town.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, first offender Beveridge spent his trial denying any wrongdoing but was found guilty last month on seven charges of rape and indulging in threatening and abusive behaviour and was remanded,

Jurors heard how he joined the Royal Regiment of Scotland after leaving school but he was forced to leave the army after sustaining an injury.

‘Disturbing and grave’ crimes

On Wednesday, Beveridge reappeared for sentencing and observed via video link from prison as Lord Armstrong imposed a 16-year disposal on him – Beveridge will also be supervised by the authorities for four years following his release from custody.

Lord Armstrong said: “These crimes to which you have been convicted of are disturbing and grave.

“You continue to deny responsibility for your criminal activities.

“Society will not tolerate such crimes and the court will not flinch from ensuring that those convicted of such crimes be held to account.

“There is no other appropriate sentence in this case than to impose a custodial disposal.

“I will impose an extended sentence in this case to provide adequate protection to the public.”

Non-harrassment and registration orders

Representing Beveridge, solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client was a young man at the time of the offences and there was no evidence to show he had continued to abuse women.

He added: “This underlines the fact that he has matured.”

He added: “It is his position that he will accept any help that is offered to him so that he can return to the community sooner rather than later.”

Lord Armstrong also passed lifelong non-harassment orders in relation to the victims and placed Beveridge the sex offenders register for life.

More coverage of the trial is available here.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kemnay Gardens
Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street
Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Old woman holding coins
Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10
Derek Giblin
Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lorry vs cyclist and public pee-er's punches
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning Dundee 81-year-old out of £18k
Kimberly Dow
Dunfermline babysitter jailed for shaking baby in murder bid
Lewis Beveridge
Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault
Karen Hayter
Woman, 50, endangered life of man who clung to her Fiat Panda bonnet for…