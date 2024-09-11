Dundee teenager rushed off plane to have appendix removed moments before take-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee teenager rushed off plane to have appendix removed moments before take-off

Charlie Anderson-McGuiness, 18, says she could have died if she had stayed on the aircraft.

By Ellidh Aitken
Charlie Anderson-McGuiness with boyfriend Blair Hockley. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuinness
Charlie Anderson-McGuiness with boyfriend Blair Hockley. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuinness

A Dundee teenager has told of the moment she was rushed off a plane to have her appendix removed minutes before taking off.

Charlie Anderson-McGuiness, 18, was escorted off her flight home from New York by police and paramedics after suffering severe pain in her stomach.

She was taken from JFK Airport to Long Island Jewish Medical Centre and had to undergo keyhole surgery to have her appendix removed.

Charlie was later told by doctors that she could have died if she had stayed on the aircraft as her appendix would have burst mid-flight due to the pressure onboard.

Dundee teenager escorted from plane by police before appendix surgery

The beauty therapy student at Dundee and Angus College – who had been working at Camp Wayne for Girls in Pennsylvania for two months during the summer with her boyfriend Blair Hockley – is still trying to find out what caused her to fall ill at the end of August.

She told The Courier: “For the past year or two I have had bad stomach episodes but the doctors have dismissed it.

“I didn’t have bad episodes while at camp but when we were on the way to the airport before flying back, my stomach started hurting.

“I thought it was just nerves and I needed to calm down but I had to sit on the floor in the airport and I didn’t want to move and the medicine wasn’t kicking in.

“We got on the plane and I was apologising to the flight attendants and was saying I couldn’t fly.

Charlie and Blair were working in America. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuiness

“The attendants were not happy with me getting off as it would delay the flight and they thought I was taking the mick, they thought I just had anxiety.

“A police officer had to take me off the plane and I had to get into an ambulance.

“I then got taken to the emergency room where they took blood. They were concerned and said I had an infection.

“I had to get a CT scan and then at 4am a surgeon came and said I was going to have to get surgery as I had appendicitis.”

Teenager ‘could have died’ on flight due to appendicitis

Charlie, who lives in Dundee with her parents, John and Vickie, and four siblings, says she was “freaking out” over the thought of having surgery without her family there.

She said: “I was asking if we could fly home for the surgery but they said I was really lucky it had been caught.

“They were telling me not to go on a flight and said I could have died on the plane with the pressure.

“I was frantically phoning my parents and saying I didn’t want to stay there.

“The doctors were all great – they were calming me down because I was freaking out.

“There was always someone checking on me and my boyfriend got a bed so he could stay with me.

“They also listened to me more than at home.”

Charlie in hospital. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuiness
Blair was allowed to stay with Charlie while she was in hospital. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuiness

Charlie’s surgery would have cost about £30,000 without insurance.

She says Blair had to extend their cover for an extra seven days, while also organising for their flights to be re-arranged.

She finally got home last Wednesday.

The former Baldragon Academy pupil continued: “Thankfully, four or five days later, I got signed off as fit to fly and managed to get home.

“It was the same kind of pain I was getting at home and then all of a sudden they were saying I had to get surgery.

“It was not something I wanted to do without my family.

“I am on bed rest now and I am two weeks behind at college.

“I’ve also got a dance show coming up that I don’t know if I am going to be able to do.”

College student ‘fighting for answers’ after emergency surgery in New York hospital

Charlie says she has had stomach issues for more than a year, but a cause has not been established.

She says doctors in the USA told her the type of appendicitis she had – peri appendicitis –  could be caused by Crohn’s disease.

However, Charlie claims her GP at Erskine Practice on Arthurstone Terrace has since told her the two are not connected.

She says she is now going to “fight for answers”.

A spokesperson for Erskine Practice said they were not able to comment on matters relating to individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

Conversation