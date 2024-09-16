Tablets for every Fife schoolchild from P6 upwards could be issued next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tablets for every Fife schoolchild from P6 upwards could be issued next year

More than 35,000 devices will be given to teachers and pupils under plans by Fife Council.

By Cheryl Peebles
Hannah McRitchie and fellow S6 pupils at Woodmill High try out the iPads. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Hannah McRitchie and fellow S6 pupils at Woodmill High try out the iPads. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Every Fife school pupil from P6 to S6 could be given their own tablet in the next academic year.

Fife Council intends to distribute over 35,000 devices to pupils and teachers at a cost estimated to be between £13 and £16 million.

It’s hoped pupils will get the tablets during the 2025/26 academic year. The first devices – possibly iPads – could be issued to pupils in August next year and to teachers in May.

Fife Council leader David Ross admitted the local authority is yet to find the money for the ambitious provision.

But he said that it is not just desirable but “essential” for education and number one priority for new investment.

Fife school tablets will ensure digital inclusion

Pupils at Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline have had Chromebooks for two years to test what is known as 1:1 digital provision.

On Monday they tried out the iPads could be purchased or leased as details of the scheme were revealed.

Woodmill pupil Natan Kempa, S6, said: “They look really good and they work really quickly which is good if you have a lot of schoolwork to do. It won’t take long to load.”

Fellow S6 pupil Hannah McRitchie uses her Chromebook daily.

She said: “You have all your stuff in one place. It’s so much easier, and it’s so accessible

“We use them in most of our classes now and they’re also good to take home.

“It will make a massive difference for people [to have a device], especially for S1s, who have to take every single subject. It will mean they don’t have to carry around lots of jotters in their bags everyday.”

St Columba’s High School pupils Ellen Bowman, 15, Susie Bond, 15, and Eve Kelman, 15, tested out the tablets which could be issued to all pupils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

George Foxlow, also in S6, agreed. “It has made life so much easier, everything is accessible.

“All our lessons we can find online and if we want to ask a question during our own time or study periods we can go on and ask.”

Council education spokesperson Cara Hilton has two children at Woodmill High School.

She said: “It’s been absolutely transformative in terms of being able to do their homework, being able to revise for exams, to be able to learn wherever they are.

“It’s also simple things like their bags are no longer weighed down.

“You can see the confidence in the young people here when you speak to them, the difference the devices are making to their learning.

“Before this people were getting out their phones in classes to look things up on Google which is not satisfactory.”

Fife will not be the first local authority with 1:1 digital deployment in its schools but it will be among a minority.

Digital shift needed ‘sooner rather than later’

It is learning from other areas where laptops or tablets are issued to all pupils including the Scottish Borders which has iPads.

Funding was anticipated from the Scottish Government following the 2021 SNP election pledge to give every pupil a digital device.

But Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth revealed in March the provision would be means-tested.

Fife Council leader David Ross gave details of the digital project at Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Ross said that barring a significant further cut to its budget Fife Council is determined to deliver universal provision.

He expects some opposition to the investment.

But he said: “If we want to transform our learning and improve attainment which, unfortunately has plateaued a bit recently, then we need to make the shift to this digital approach for our young people sooner rather than later.

“We can’t wait for money to come in, we need to be doing it ourselves.

“Digital learning and teaching are now critical for our pupils and schools.”

