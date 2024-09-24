Calls for halt to Thimblerow leisure centre plans after Perth Leisure Pool listed status twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for halt to Thimblerow leisure centre plans after Perth Leisure Pool listed status twist

The leader of the Conservative group has asked chief executive Thomas Glen to pause proposals after officers failed to inform a heritage agency of plans.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
The flumes at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Calls have been made to halt plans for a new Perth leisure facility at Thimblerow after it was revealed council bosses failed to notify heritage chiefs of their proposal.

The Courier revealed last week that council officers told Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in July that Glover Street was the preferred site to build the new leisure centre.

The local authority then revealed completely different plans just a few weeks later that stated Thimblerow was the preferred option.

HES now says it will reconsider giving Perth Leisure Pool protected status if asked to do so.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The leader of the council’s Conservative group, Councillor John Duff, has called on the local authority’s Chief Executive, Thomas Glen, to halt the proposal until the position with HES is decided.

Council officials say that as the Thimblerow decision was voted by councillors, then elected members would also have to overturn it.

Thimblerow plan potentially ‘in tatters’

The controversial plan to build the new leisure facility at Thimblerow was narrowly voted through by 20 votes to 18 on September 4.

The watered-down complex does not feature a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink provision and has proved deeply unpopular with the public.

Asking the chief executive to pause the plans, Mr Duff said: “The revelation regarding the potential for Perth Leisure Pool still to be a listed building could be a game changer for the council’s previously agreed decision on PH20.

Councillor John Duff.
Aberfeldy councillor John Duff.

“Originally, PH20 was to be a replacement for the Leisure Pool, the Dewar’s Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre.

“Now with Bell’s having been listed and the Dewars Centre being offered to the curlers because there is no ice rink, we are in danger of having to retain Perth Leisure Pool as well if it becomes a listed building.

“If that happens, it leaves the already controversial PH2O decision to build at Thimblerow in tatters.

“The financial case would have to be re-examined and the facilities it needed would have to be reconsidered.

“Furthermore, the retention of the Leisure Pool would mean that the proposed 150 affordable houses on the site will not transpire either.

“I have therefore called upon the chief executive to consider calling a halt to any further design work on PH20 until this situation is resolved and the financial implications of any decision by Historic Environment Scotland are clarified.”

Hundreds object to Thimblerow plans

Mr Duff made the call as nearly 1,700 angry objectors signed a petition demanding the council overturn their decision to build the scaled back centre at Thimblerow.

Bobby Brian started the petition to overturn the leisure pool decision. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Courier asked chief executive Thomas Glen to respond to the calls but a statement was sent from a council spokesperson instead.

It said: “Councillors approved plans to build PH20 on Thimblerow at the meeting on September 4.

“Historic Environment Scotland has not listed Perth Leisure Pool.

“Their decision followed a submission from the council which detailed the historic work and decisions on the PH20 project, including the decision to demolish the building.

“HES recognised that the council’s development proposals that were now at an advanced stage and, in line with its policies, it did not proceed with listing the building.”

However, HES told The Courier: “The decision we made reflected our understanding at the time, based on information we received from Perth and Kinross Council on July 19.

“If we are asked to consider any new information which would change the outcome for Perth Leisure Pool we will be happy to do so.”

To sign the petition against the Thimblerow leisure plans click here.

