Calls for halt to Thimblerow leisure centre plans after Perth Leisure Pool listed status twist

Calls have been made to halt plans for a new Perth leisure facility at Thimblerow after it was revealed council bosses failed to notify heritage chiefs of their proposal.

The Courier revealed last week that council officers told Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in July that Glover Street was the preferred site to build the new leisure centre.

The local authority then revealed completely different plans just a few weeks later that stated Thimblerow was the preferred option.

HES now says it will reconsider giving Perth Leisure Pool protected status if asked to do so.

The leader of the council’s Conservative group, Councillor John Duff, has called on the local authority’s Chief Executive, Thomas Glen, to halt the proposal until the position with HES is decided.

Council officials say that as the Thimblerow decision was voted by councillors, then elected members would also have to overturn it.

Thimblerow plan potentially ‘in tatters’

The controversial plan to build the new leisure facility at Thimblerow was narrowly voted through by 20 votes to 18 on September 4.

The watered-down complex does not feature a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink provision and has proved deeply unpopular with the public.

Asking the chief executive to pause the plans, Mr Duff said: “The revelation regarding the potential for Perth Leisure Pool still to be a listed building could be a game changer for the council’s previously agreed decision on PH20.

“Originally, PH20 was to be a replacement for the Leisure Pool, the Dewar’s Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre.

“Now with Bell’s having been listed and the Dewars Centre being offered to the curlers because there is no ice rink, we are in danger of having to retain Perth Leisure Pool as well if it becomes a listed building.

“If that happens, it leaves the already controversial PH2O decision to build at Thimblerow in tatters.

“The financial case would have to be re-examined and the facilities it needed would have to be reconsidered.

“Furthermore, the retention of the Leisure Pool would mean that the proposed 150 affordable houses on the site will not transpire either.

“I have therefore called upon the chief executive to consider calling a halt to any further design work on PH20 until this situation is resolved and the financial implications of any decision by Historic Environment Scotland are clarified.”

Hundreds object to Thimblerow plans

Mr Duff made the call as nearly 1,700 angry objectors signed a petition demanding the council overturn their decision to build the scaled back centre at Thimblerow.

The Courier asked chief executive Thomas Glen to respond to the calls but a statement was sent from a council spokesperson instead.

It said: “Councillors approved plans to build PH20 on Thimblerow at the meeting on September 4.

“Historic Environment Scotland has not listed Perth Leisure Pool.

“Their decision followed a submission from the council which detailed the historic work and decisions on the PH20 project, including the decision to demolish the building.

“HES recognised that the council’s development proposals that were now at an advanced stage and, in line with its policies, it did not proceed with listing the building.”

However, HES told The Courier: “The decision we made reflected our understanding at the time, based on information we received from Perth and Kinross Council on July 19.

“If we are asked to consider any new information which would change the outcome for Perth Leisure Pool we will be happy to do so.”

