5 Dundee parks and green spaces set for £170k council investment

The projects have been developed in consultation with community officers and local groups.

By Laura Devlin
The Templeton Woods car park will be resurfaced. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Templeton Woods car park will be resurfaced. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is set to invest over £170,000 on improving parks and green spaces across the city.

Councillors on the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee have  approved a series of projects aimed at “enhancing” open spaces.

These, a report by council chiefs details, have been developed in consultation with community officers and local groups.

But what will be done and where?

1. Baxter Park Bowling Green

Around £40,000 will be spent removing the existing hedge at the bowling green.

A “slower-growing” new hedge and fencing will be erected to replace it which council chiefs say will allow Baxter Park Bowling Club to easily maintain going forward.

Work is estimated to begin in November and be completed in March next year.

A general view of Baxter Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

2. Templeton Woods improvements

The local authority is planning on spending £90,000 resurfacing the visitor car park at Templeton Woods.

This work will address the potholes and uneven ground at the car park.

Similar to the work at Baxter Park, the project is expected to begin in November and take four months to complete.

Trees down in Templeton Woods
The car park at Templeton Woods will be resurfaces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

3. Allotment security

Three allotments in Dundee are set to benefit from £16,340 worth of work.

A new metal boom gate and posts at entrance road is planned for the Kinnaird allotments, whilst the Ancrum allotments will see a new security gate, posts and bracing erected.

The project will also include replacing and repairing the timber fence panels at the Law allotments.

Allotments on The Law. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

4. Dudhope Park

A little over £11,400 will be spent on resurfacing the path to the therapy garden from St Mary’s Place in Dudhope Park.

This, Dundee City Council says, is to ensure safe access for all.

The estimated start date of the work is November, with the project expected to be competed by March.

Part of the Dundee Therapy Garden at  Dudhope Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

5. Improvements to park signage

The local authority will spend £15,000 “refreshing” the noticeboards across Dundee’s open spaces.

This will include replacing and removing signage to provide a “more consistent and
inviting welcome to park visitors”.

