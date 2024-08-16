Veterans ‘helpless’ after yobs cause year of unrest at their therapy garden in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Veterans ‘helpless’ after yobs cause year of unrest at their therapy garden in Dundee

A polytunnel has been slashed with knives during the incidents at Dudhope Park.

By James Simpson
Louts have gone on a wrecking spree at the therapy garden. Image: Dundee Therapy Garden
Louts have gone on a wrecking spree at the therapy garden. Image: Dundee Therapy Garden

Ex-armed forces and blue light service workers say they feel “helpless” after a year of vandalism at their therapy garden.

Damage costing thousands of pounds to repair has been caused at the Dundee Therapy Garden at Dudhope Park.

Louts have used knives, rocks, tables and spray-painted the area during the vandalism sprees near St Mary’s Place.

Incidents at the garden, which has been in place for around 8 years, have created a “negative” impact for many service users.

The graffiti in the garden at Dudhope Park.

Former Army flight nurse David Cameron said people who use the gardens include former war combatants.

David, who works as a therapist at the garden, revealed they’ve been targeted six times in the past year.

‘We do feel vulnerable’

He said: “This garden is a vital safe space for the people who tend to it.

“We grow a number of things and have arts and crafts and cooking.

“We’ve watched the incidents back on CCTV, folk are climbing over and using big knives to slash the polytunnel and spray paint it.

“They’ve caused thousands of pounds worth of damage during these incidents.

“I wouldn’t say we’re angry but we do feel helpless as there isn’t a great deal more we can do.

“Those responsible appear to be around 14 to 15 years old.

“It’s our understanding they aren’t local to the area either.”

In one of the episodes, the former manager at the centre said louts taunted service users with graffiti.

Yobs have been taunting service users. Image: Dundee Therapy Garden

David added: “One of those responsible for the vandalism sprayed on the polytunnel that, ‘If you care about gardening, you’re a dafty’.

“As you can imagine these ongoing issues are having a negative impact.

“There has also been an attempted break-in at the office space from older individuals.

“We know there is a lot going on in the world but given how valuable this space is for people it’s frustrating that this keeps happening.

Police are aware of the incidents. Image: Dundee Therapy Garden

“We have reported all these matters to police.

“The reality is that the polytunnel will need replaced to protect the grapes and other items grown in there.

“That in itself could cost us over a thousand pounds.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the matter.

A spokeswoman said: “We are following a positive line of enquiry following a report of vandalism which happened at Dudhope Terrace in Dundee.”

