Veterans ‘helpless’ after yobs cause year of unrest at their therapy garden in Dundee

Ex-armed forces and blue light service workers say they feel “helpless” after a year of vandalism at their therapy garden.

Damage costing thousands of pounds to repair has been caused at the Dundee Therapy Garden at Dudhope Park.

Louts have used knives, rocks, tables and spray-painted the area during the vandalism sprees near St Mary’s Place.

Incidents at the garden, which has been in place for around 8 years, have created a “negative” impact for many service users.

Former Army flight nurse David Cameron said people who use the gardens include former war combatants.

David, who works as a therapist at the garden, revealed they’ve been targeted six times in the past year.

‘We do feel vulnerable’

He said: “This garden is a vital safe space for the people who tend to it.

“We grow a number of things and have arts and crafts and cooking.

“We’ve watched the incidents back on CCTV, folk are climbing over and using big knives to slash the polytunnel and spray paint it.

“They’ve caused thousands of pounds worth of damage during these incidents.

“I wouldn’t say we’re angry but we do feel helpless as there isn’t a great deal more we can do.

“Those responsible appear to be around 14 to 15 years old.

“It’s our understanding they aren’t local to the area either.”

In one of the episodes, the former manager at the centre said louts taunted service users with graffiti.

David added: “One of those responsible for the vandalism sprayed on the polytunnel that, ‘If you care about gardening, you’re a dafty’.

“As you can imagine these ongoing issues are having a negative impact.

“There has also been an attempted break-in at the office space from older individuals.

“We know there is a lot going on in the world but given how valuable this space is for people it’s frustrating that this keeps happening.

“We have reported all these matters to police.

“The reality is that the polytunnel will need replaced to protect the grapes and other items grown in there.

“That in itself could cost us over a thousand pounds.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the matter.

A spokeswoman said: “We are following a positive line of enquiry following a report of vandalism which happened at Dudhope Terrace in Dundee.”