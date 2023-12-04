Owners of historic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes reveal reasons for closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of historic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes reveal reasons for closure

The owner also thanked customers for all their support over the firm's 144-year history.

By Gavin Harper
Jude Innes outside the J&G Innes premises on South Street in St Andrews.
Jude Innes outside the J&G Innes premises on South Street in St Andrews.

The owners of a historic St Andrews bookshop that will shut after 144 years have outlined the reasons behind its closure.

J&G Innes, affectionately known by many locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, has announced it will close at the end of the year.

Its ornate premises on the corner of Church Street and South Street are one of the most recognised in the region.

Jude Innes, who has run the business for the past decade since taking over from her mum Pat, explained the decision.

She said: “We are closing the shop because the three directors, myself and my two sisters, have decided to retire and spend more time with our families.”

Jude added the current financial climate was not a factor in their decision, stating it was something she and sisters Karen and Maureen had been mulling over for some time.

St Andrews ‘institution’ to close

The history of J&G Innes can be traced back to 1870, when John Innes designed and published the first St Andrews Citizen after he joined the publishing company of Robert Tullis.

Nine years later, he bought the business from the Tullis family. His brother, George, joined him and J&G Innes was formed in 1923.

Jude thanked all the customers for their support of J&G Innes over the years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jude, the great-granddaughter of John Innes, said deciding to close the family business had been a hard decision.

She said: “It has been a very difficult decision – we are quite an institution here.

“I’ve loved everything about it – I love buying and selling, but I’ve also loved all our lovely customers and the people I’ve worked with.”

Asked about the future of the store, Jude said it was time for someone else to enjoy the “iconic” St Andrews site.

“It’s early days so we’ll have to see what happens,” she added.

She said in retirement, she plans to spend more time with her children and grandchildren, as well as pursuing her art career.

Thanks to customers from J&G Innes

Hundreds of customers have reacted to the news on social media.

Artist Emma Ball, who has had work on sale in J&G Innes, said: “A beautiful shop and one that really gave me as an artist my first break.”

Others described the closure as “very sad”.

The J and G Innes Bookstore on the corner of Church Street and South Street.
J&G Innes in St Andrews, known by locals as ‘the Citizen shop’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Inside the J&G Innes bookstore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jude thanked all those who have supported the business for their well wishes.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support we’ve had for all the years. The loyal customer base we’ve had has been amazing.

“I’d like also to thank everyone who’s worked with us – we could not have done it without them.”

