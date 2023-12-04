Readers react to closure of 144-year-old St Andrews bookshop

Readers of The Courier have reacted with shock and sadness to the closure of a 144-year-old bookshop in St Andrews.

J&G Innes on South Street is to close at the end of the year.

Known by locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, the premises are one of the most recognised in the Fife town.

An announcement about the closure of the shop – which is run by Jude Innes – said: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support.

“We couldn’t have lasted for 144 years without you.

“Best wishes from Jude and team. 1879-2023.”

Readers react to closure of J&G Innes in St Andrews

On The Courier’s Facebook page, Emma Ball, who has had work on sale in J&G Innes, said: “A beautiful shop and one that really gave me as an artist my first break.

“Jude and her mum were one of the first businesses to put their faith in me and my art some 23 years ago and together we have great memories.

“I hope you’ll all give them the great, lovely goodbye the shop, Jude, and her lovely staff deserve.”

Sarah Heald said: “Very sorry to read this – a real shop for every kind of writing and drawing things I have needed, as well as all the cards and books.

“I very much enjoyed browsing here and buying over many years. All the very best to Jude and all involved.”

Linda Mould wrote: “So very sad to hear this. It always has quality books, artist materials, beautiful cards and quality gifts.

“The exterior must be preserved as it’s an asset to St Andrews. Such a loss.”

Donna Renton said: “I still have all the books I bought here when I used to get book tokens as a child – lovely shop – good luck to Jude.”

Tracy Walker-Lewis said: “So, so sad this is closing. I loved the shop growing up and I take my children in now. It will be sorely missed in the town.”

Bookshop described as ‘an institution’

Gillian Jordan posted: “Very sad. An institution and lovely shop. Survived 144 years. The world is turning.”

Louise Lindsay wrote: “Very sad, was (a) great shop, very friendly staff, gifts, beautiful cards for every occasion, lots interesting Scottish books.

“Hope the staff get another job very soon.”

And Mandy Ross said: “This was a fabulous shop and lovely building and will be a great loss.”