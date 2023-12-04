Readers react to closure of 144-year-old St Andrews bookshop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to closure of 144-year-old St Andrews bookshop

J&G Innes or 'the Citizen shop' has been branded an "institution" with "beautiful" goods and "lovely" staff.

By Ben MacDonald
The J and G Innes Bookstore on the corner of Church Street and South Street.
J&G Innes in St Andrews, known by locals as 'the Citizen shop'. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Readers of The Courier have reacted with shock and sadness to the closure of a 144-year-old bookshop in St Andrews.

J&G Innes on South Street is to close at the end of the year.

Known by locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, the premises are one of the most recognised in the Fife town.

An announcement about the closure of the shop – which is run by Jude Innes – said: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support.

“We couldn’t have lasted for 144 years without you.

“Best wishes from Jude and team. 1879-2023.”

Readers react to closure of J&G Innes in St Andrews

On The Courier’s Facebook page, Emma Ball, who has had work on sale in J&G Innes, said: “A beautiful shop and one that really gave me as an artist my first break.

“Jude and her mum were one of the first businesses to put their faith in me and my art some 23 years ago and together we have great memories.

“I hope you’ll all give them the great, lovely goodbye the shop, Jude, and her lovely staff deserve.”

Sarah Heald said: “Very sorry to read this – a real shop for every kind of writing and drawing things I have needed, as well as all the cards and books.

“I very much enjoyed browsing here and buying over many years. All the very best to Jude and all involved.”

South Street store J&G Innes is set to close
J&G Innes is set to close after 144 years of trading. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Linda Mould wrote: “So very sad to hear this. It always has quality books, artist materials, beautiful cards and quality gifts.

“The exterior must be preserved as it’s an asset to St Andrews. Such a loss.”

Donna Renton said: “I still have all the books I bought here when I used to get book tokens as a child – lovely shop – good luck to Jude.”

Tracy Walker-Lewis said: “So, so sad this is closing. I loved the shop growing up and I take my children in now. It will be sorely missed in the town.”

Bookshop described as ‘an institution’

Gillian Jordan posted: “Very sad. An institution and lovely shop. Survived 144 years. The world is turning.”

Louise Lindsay wrote: “Very sad, was (a) great shop, very friendly staff, gifts, beautiful cards for every occasion, lots interesting Scottish books.

“Hope the staff get another job very soon.”

And Mandy Ross said: “This was a fabulous shop and lovely building and will be a great loss.”

Conversation