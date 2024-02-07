Cyclist with ‘bizarre’ bike extension pictured on main road in Perthshire

A cyclist with a “bizarre” bike extension has been spotted on a Perthshire road.

The cyclist was seen on the A85 going towards Comrie from Crieff on Wednesday morning.

A picture shared with The Courier shows the bike with an extension out the side and a light/reflector at the end.

The driver who captured the cyclist was in disbelief at the sight.

A85 motorist had ‘never seen anything like it’

He told The Courier: “I thought I saw him in the distance, and suddenly the car in front of me slowed down.

“When they overtook him I saw him properly and I thought: ‘What the hell is that?’

“I had never seen anything like it in my life.

“It could be dangerous, but I think he just wants to get the space that he’s legally entitled to.

“But it certainly is a funny thing to see – he’s certainly going to get his space with that sticking out.

“He’s maybe had a scare before so does something like that. You never know with people.

“I got passed him pretty quickly. He wasn’t quite in the side though and gave himself a bit more space than he needed.”

What are the rules?

While it is unclear if the cyclist was breaking any law, the Highway Code does set rules for those on two wheels.

Rule 66 states that: “Cyclists should avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle.”

It adds that cyclists “should not carry anything which will affect your balance or may get tangled up with your wheels or chain.”

Cyclists are also told to “be considerate” of other road users and to keep a 0.5m gap between them and the kerb on busy roads.

Meanwhile, drivers should leave at least a 1.5m gap when overtaking cyclists.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.