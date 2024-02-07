Cyclist with ‘bizarre’ bike extension pictured on main road in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist with ‘bizarre’ bike extension pictured on main road in Perthshire

A driver said he had "never seen anything like it".

By Kieran Webster
Cyclist with 'bizarre' bike extension on the A85 in Perthshire.
The cyclist was spotted making his way to Comrie in Perthshire. Image: Supplied

A cyclist with a “bizarre” bike extension has been spotted on a Perthshire road.

The cyclist was seen on the A85 going towards Comrie from Crieff on Wednesday morning.

A picture shared with The Courier shows the bike with an extension out the side and a light/reflector at the end.

The driver who captured the cyclist was in disbelief at the sight.

A85 motorist had ‘never seen anything like it’

He told The Courier: “I thought I saw him in the distance, and suddenly the car in front of me slowed down.

“When they overtook him I saw him properly and I thought: ‘What the hell is that?’

“I had never seen anything like it in my life.

“It could be dangerous, but I think he just wants to get the space that he’s legally entitled to.

“But it certainly is a funny thing to see – he’s certainly going to get his space with that sticking out.

“He’s maybe had a scare before so does something like that. You never know with people.

“I got passed him pretty quickly. He wasn’t quite in the side though and gave himself a bit more space than he needed.”

What are the rules?

While it is unclear if the cyclist was breaking any law, the Highway Code does set rules for those on two wheels.

Rule 66 states that: “Cyclists should avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle.”

It adds that cyclists “should not carry anything which will affect your balance or may get tangled up with your wheels or chain.”

Cyclists are also told to “be considerate” of other road users and to keep a 0.5m gap between them and the kerb on busy roads.

Meanwhile, drivers should leave at least a 1.5m gap when overtaking cyclists.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Conversation