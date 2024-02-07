Shock figures reveal 70 attacks on Tayside ambulance crews in past five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock figures reveal 70 attacks on Tayside ambulance crews in past five years

One MSP expressed fears attackers believe they will "get away with it".

By Alasdair Clark
Ninewells Hospital Ambulances NHS Tayside
70 attacks have been reported by Tayside ambulance crews since 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

New figures show some 70 attacks on Tayside ambulance crews have been recorded in the past five years.

Emergency medics have reported 70 assaults while on duty since 2018, the figures show, with 24 incidents across the region recorded during the pandemic alone.

Despite a slight decrease at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the number of attacks doubled from eight to 16 in 2021.

The new figures – obtained through freedom of information laws –  prompted concern from North East MSP Tess White, whose region takes in Dundee and Angus.

Ms White, the Scottish Conservative’s public health spokesperson, said she intends to raise the subject at the Scottish Parliament.

North East MSP Tess White

She told The Courier: “Assaults on emergency workers are never acceptable in our society, and attacking ambulance crews should be considered a serious crime.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is under enough pressure and its employees should not face any threat while trying to help people.”

Ms White says she is concerned attacked feel they will “get away with it” as they known custodial sentences are unlikely.

She added: “The challenges posed by COVID-19 intensified these issues for emergency workers.

“It is so shocking to see a spike in attacks for 2021”

“That’s why it’s so shocking to see such a spike in attacks for 2021, when many Covid restrictions were still in place, and all our health workers were trying their best to save lives.”

The data comes as separate figures show around 60 attacks on NHS workers on Scotland every day.

Health staff endure the most assaults, while police officers report around 18 incidents every 24 hours.

But the issue extends outside public services, with thousands of retail workers attacked at work every year.

Scottish Government figures show there have been over 500 convictions under the Protection of Workers Act – which makes assaulting, threatening or abusing those working in retail a criminal offence.

In the 11 months leading up to November 2023, there were 2,233 alleged incidents – the equivalent of roughly seven a day.

