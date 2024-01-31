Planning application for new £85m Inverkeithing High School to be considered next week

Councillors will be asked to approve a planning application for a new £85 million Inverkeithing High School next week.

The state-of-the-art building will replace the ageing Hillend Road school, which is in need of significant upgrade.

And planning permission will mark a significant step forward for the project, following consideration of 27 possible locations and an extensive consultation exercise.

If approved, the 17,000 square metre school will be built on the former Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

Housing more than 1,700 pupils and 159 staff, it will be three-storeys high.

And a report by planning service has revealed some of the facilities it will offer.

Sports pitches, basketball and gardens included in Inverkeithing High School plan

The plan includes seven sports pitches, all of which will be available for community use outwith school hours.

Two will be multi-use games areas, two all-weather pitches and three grass ones.

An external play area to the rear of the school will include seating, outdoor table tennis and a basketball court.

And a community garden to the south-west will have growing areas and a greenhouse.

The proposal also includes a sensory garden with seating, picnic benches, a pergola and a trike track.

The building itself will be grey brick with a red metal wingspan roof and projecting feature at the front.

However, any approval will come with conditions which will mean the education service shelling out a significant amount of money.

900 pupils will travel by bus

A section of the proposed site is already earmarked for employment use.

And education officers will have to compensate their economic development colleagues to the tune of £1m to allow them to find a new site for businesses in Rosyth.

In addition, moving Inverkeithing High School to Rosyth means more than half the pupil will need to travel by bus.

A further 300 will arrive by car and the remaining 487 are expected to walk or cycle.

This means £25,000 will be needed to create safe pedestrian and cycle crossing points on the busy A985 through Rosyth.

Four safe routes to school will also be created and the Fife coastal path will be slightly rerouted to accommodate the new building.

Significant benefits for pupils

Once approved, construction is expected to take around two-and-a-half years.

And the school will likely open in 2026.

Head of education Shelagh McLean has previously said it will bring significant benefits for pupils.

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.