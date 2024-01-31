Planning application for new £85m Inverkeithing High School to be considered next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Planning application for new £85m Inverkeithing High School to be considered next week

If approved, the 17,000 square feet school will house more than 1,700 pupils and 159 staff.

By Claire Warrender
The existing Inverkeithing High School.
The existing Inverkeithing High School.

Councillors will be asked to approve a planning application for a new £85 million Inverkeithing High School next week.

The state-of-the-art building will replace the ageing Hillend Road school, which is in need of significant upgrade.

And planning permission will mark a significant step forward for the project, following consideration of 27 possible locations and an extensive consultation exercise.

The proposed Rosyth site of the new Inverkeithing High School.
The proposed Rosyth site of the new Inverkeithing High School.

If approved, the 17,000 square metre school will be built on the former Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

Housing more than 1,700 pupils and 159 staff, it will be three-storeys high.

And a report by planning service has revealed some of the facilities it will offer.

Sports pitches, basketball and gardens included in Inverkeithing High School plan

The plan includes seven sports pitches, all of which will be available for community use outwith school hours.

Two will be multi-use games areas, two all-weather pitches and three grass ones.

An external play area to the rear of the school will include seating, outdoor table tennis and a basketball court.

And a community garden to the south-west will have growing areas and a greenhouse.

The proposal also includes a sensory garden with seating, picnic benches, a pergola and a trike track.

The building itself will be grey brick with a red metal wingspan roof and projecting feature at the front.

However, any approval will come with conditions which will mean the education service shelling out a significant amount of money.

900 pupils will travel by bus

A section of the proposed site is already earmarked for employment use.

And education officers will have to compensate their economic development colleagues to the tune of £1m to allow them to find a new site for businesses in Rosyth.

In addition, moving Inverkeithing High School to Rosyth means more than half the pupil will need to travel by bus.

The existing and planned site for Inverkeithing High School
The map shows the site of the existing Inverkeithing High School on the right, and the planned new school on the left.

A further 300 will arrive by car and the remaining 487 are expected to walk or cycle.

This means £25,000 will be needed to create safe pedestrian and cycle crossing points on the busy A985 through Rosyth.

Four safe routes to school will also be created and the Fife coastal path will be slightly rerouted to accommodate the new building.

Significant benefits for pupils

Once approved, construction is expected to take around two-and-a-half years.

And the school will likely open in 2026.

Head of education Shelagh McLean has previously said it will bring significant benefits for pupils.

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.

Conversation