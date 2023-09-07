New site for Inverkeithing High School approved – in Rosyth

Fife Council has approved plans to relocate Inverkeithing High School to the former Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

The £85 million state-of-the-art building will replace the ageing Hillend Road school, which is in need of a significant upgrade.

And it will be big enough to house 1,735 pupils.

Thursday’s decision by councillors on the cabinet committee followed a widespread public consultation.

However, there has also been significant opposition from some sections of the community.

Significant benefits for pupils

While the need for a replacement high school is broadly accepted, many people are unhappy the school will be moved out of Inverkeithing.

It means more children will have to get the bus to school.

But head of education Shelagh McLean said the educational benefits for children would be significant.

The next stage will be to seek planning permission.

And construction is expected to take around two-and-a-half years.

No answers yet on future of community use

A decision on what will happen to the community facilities within the current school has yet to be taken.

However, a detailed options appraisal for community use and a swimming pool in the area will now be drawn up and discussed in January.

Fife Council’s education spokesperson, Labour councillor Cara Hilton, said she was very pleased with the decision.

And she added: “While there are still some answers needed on what will happen with the current community use facilities at Inverkeithing High School, there was wide agreement between members that a new school building will be a very positive outcome for the children and young people of south west Fife.

“The relocation of Inverkeithing High School will provide us with the opportunity to create a state-of-the-art new facility for learning and teaching.”

Existing Inverkeithing High School not accessible to all

Meanwhile, Shelagh McLean said: “The education service is delighted to have approval to progress with this project.

“It’s clear the educational benefits for our children and young people will be significant, as they’ll be able to learn in a purpose-built facility suitable for their education now and in the future.”

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.

However, the new school will include enhanced sports facilities, including all-weather pitches.

But, unlike in the old building, there will be no swimming pool.