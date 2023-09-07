New site for Inverkeithing High School approved – in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New site for Inverkeithing High School approved – in Rosyth

A new state-of-the-art building for 1,735 pupils will be built in Rosyth despite significant opposition to the new site.

By Claire Warrender
Inverkeithing High School plans
Inverkeithing High School.

Fife Council has approved plans to relocate Inverkeithing High School to the former Fleet Grounds in Rosyth.

The £85 million state-of-the-art building will replace the ageing Hillend Road school, which is in need of a significant upgrade.

And it will be big enough to house 1,735 pupils.

Thursday’s decision by councillors on the cabinet committee followed a widespread public consultation.

However, there has also been significant opposition from some sections of the community.

Significant benefits for pupils

While the need for a replacement high school is broadly accepted, many people are unhappy the school will be moved out of Inverkeithing.

It means more children will have to get the bus to school.

Map shows the existing Inverkeithing High School and the new, approved site.

But head of education Shelagh McLean said the educational benefits for children would be significant.

The next stage will be to seek planning permission.

And construction is expected to take around two-and-a-half years.

No answers yet on future of community use

A decision on what will happen to the community facilities within the current school has yet to be taken.

However, a detailed options appraisal for community use and a swimming pool in the area will now be drawn up and discussed in January.

Fife Council’s education spokesperson, Labour councillor Cara Hilton, said she was very pleased with the decision.

Labour councillor Cara Hilton. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

And she added: “While there are still some answers needed on what will happen with the current community use facilities at Inverkeithing High School, there was wide agreement between members that a new school building will be a very positive outcome for the children and young people of south west Fife.

“The relocation of Inverkeithing High School will provide us with the opportunity to create a state-of-the-art new facility for learning and teaching.”

Existing Inverkeithing High School not accessible to all

Meanwhile, Shelagh McLean said: “The education service is delighted to have approval to progress with this project.

“It’s clear the educational benefits for our children and young people will be significant, as they’ll be able to learn in a purpose-built facility suitable for their education now and in the future.”

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.

However, the new school will include enhanced sports facilities, including all-weather pitches.

But, unlike in the old building, there will be no swimming pool.

More from Fife

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in Culross, Fife
First details emerge of Christmas movie filmed in Fife
Concerns over child safety at Arndean Care Home in Dunfermline.
Fife Council children's home didn't have enough staff to keep kids safe
A statement by Christopher Stuchbury's wife Diane was read out in court.
Stonehaven rail crash: Tragic Fife worker's widow says lives 'ripped apart' on wedding anniversary
A number of locals turned up to help clean off the paint from the memorial stones.
Humza Yousaf condemns Dunfermline baby memorial vandalism
Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Wreckage is removed from the crash site. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes being hurled from window on impact
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven rail crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused tragedy
Horse riders gather with Emma Cheap to see the Queen's cortege at the side of the M90 Image: Emma Cheape.
The Queen's death: 3 memorable ways Perth & Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife communities…
Val McDermid's mind turned to murder as she toured the old Silverburn Park flax mill.
Author Val McDermid's mind turns to murder as she tours £10m Silverburn Park project…

Conversation