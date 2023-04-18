How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public will get the chance to comment on plans for a new £85 million high school next week.

Fife Council wants to build a replacement for Inverkeithing High School three miles away in Rosyth.

And it has submitted a proposal of application notice, announcing its intention to draw up formal plans for the Fleet Grounds site.

Four public consultation sessions will allow the community to view and comment on the proposals before a detailed planning application is proposed.

The education service says it wants to create “a modern, inspiring and flexible learning space”.

Need for new Inverkeithing High School

The move follows significant local opposition to plans to move the school out of Inverkeithing.

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

This means some youngsters living in the catchment area have to go to other schools.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the Hillend Road building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.

It is not yet known what will happen to the old school buildings, which are listed.

How to make your views known

Two rounds of public consultation events will be held in both Inverkeithing and Rosyth.

The council has urged as many pupils, parents and community members as possible to share their views.

The first round is at:

Parkgate Community Centre, Rosyth, on Wednesday April 26 from 3pm to 7pm.

Inverkeithing High School community wing on Thursday April 27 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The second round is at:

Parkgate Community Centre, Rosyth, on Wednesday May 24 from 3pm to 7pm.

Inverkeithing High School community wing on Thursday May 25 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

People can also comment on the Inverkeithing High School plans online at www.fifecouncilnewhighschoolswf.co.uk.

The website for this goes live on Thursday April 20.