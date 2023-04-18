How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School

Fife Council wants to build a replacement for Inverkeithing High School three miles away in Rosyth and is seeking public comments.

By Claire Warrender
Inverkeithing High School plans
Inverkeithing High School.

Members of the public will get the chance to comment on plans for a new £85 million high school next week.

Fife Council wants to build a replacement for Inverkeithing High School three miles away in Rosyth.

And it has submitted a proposal of application notice, announcing its intention to draw up formal plans for the Fleet Grounds site.

Four public consultation sessions will allow the community to view and comment on the proposals before a detailed planning application is proposed.

The education service says it wants to create “a modern, inspiring and flexible learning space”.

Need for new Inverkeithing High School

The move follows significant local opposition to plans to move the school out of Inverkeithing.

The existing Inverkeithing High School was built in 1973 and is not accessible to all.

The Inverkeithing High School plans will be discussed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This means some youngsters living in the catchment area have to go to other schools.

In addition, asbestos has been found in the Hillend Road building.

And the electric heating and ventilation system is costly to run.

It is not yet known what will happen to the old school buildings, which are listed.

How to make your views known

Two rounds of public consultation events will be held in both Inverkeithing and Rosyth.

The council has urged as many pupils, parents and community members as possible to share their views.

The first round is at:

Parkgate Community Centre, Rosyth, on Wednesday April 26 from 3pm to 7pm.

Inverkeithing High School community wing on Thursday April 27 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The second round is at:

Parkgate Community Centre, Rosyth, on Wednesday May 24 from 3pm to 7pm.

Inverkeithing High School community wing on Thursday May 25 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

People can also comment on the Inverkeithing High School plans online at www.fifecouncilnewhighschoolswf.co.uk.

The website for this goes live on Thursday April 20.

