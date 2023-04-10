A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth – key questions answered as consultation begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth – key questions answered as consultation begins

We set out what the £85 million new building could be like.

By Cheryl Peebles
Inverkeithing High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A new Inverkeithing High School is intended to open to pupils in August 2026 – three miles away in Rosyth.

As consultation on the proposed replacement school begins, here’s what Fife Council hopes the facility – expected to cost around £85 million – will be like.

We answer a few of the key questions, based on the details set out in the education service’s consultation paper.

New Inverkeithing High School

It is planned that the new Inverkeithing High School will be built at Fleet Grounds, Rosyth, south of Admiralty Road, big enough to accommodate 1,735 pupils.

‘Creative and inviting learning spaces’ will be flexible to needs, and closely co-located curriculum departments will aid collaboration.

An assembly hall which can accommodate 350 pupils will have retractable, tiered seating which can be moved so the space can be used for exams and events.

The site of the existing Inverkeithing High School and its proposed replacement in Rosyth. Image: Fife Council. 

Among social spaces inside and out will be a social stair leading to the dining area, providing an additional gathering space for presentations and for break and lunch times.

The school will be digitally enabled, with infrastructure allowing for intended provision of devices for every secondary school pupil.

What about sports facilities and The Wing?

Enhanced sports facilities are proposed for school and community use, including full-size and all-weather pitches.

However, unlike in the existing school there will be no swimming pool in the new school.

Most activities in the Inverkeithing High School’s well-used community facilities, known as The Wing, will transfer to the new school, with the exception of swimming.

Why can’t the existing building be refurbished?

Asbestos in the Hillend Road building makes significant improvement too challenging and costly.

Electric heating and ventilation systems are difficult and inefficient to run.

Built in 1973, the school is not accessible to all, meaning some pupils in the catchment area have to go to alternative schools.

One of a number of sites looked at, Fleet Grounds, in Rosyth, is considered the only one viable.

Will it still be called Inverkeithing High School?

As it will no longer be in Inverkeithing, the new school may be given a new name. This would be chosen following a separate consultation process.

Will more pupils need the bus?

Fife Council has previously said more pupils will be entitled to free bus travel initially, but eventually half of the school’s population will be from the Rosyth side of the M90.

Black lines indicate two-mile walking routes to the new school site, marked X. Image: Fife Council.

Fleet Grounds is at the western end of the catchment area, making it less central.

Some pupils currently within walking distance – including all those in Dalgety Bay and most in Inverkeithing – will no longer be, and vice versa.

What will happen to the old school buildings?

A review will determine which buildings will be retained, and consider options for use or disposal. As the school is listed, Historic Scotland will be involved.

Is the new site a popular choice?

While the need for a new school is accepted, there has been significant opposition to the shifting it out of Inverkeithing.

As well as making it less central, there is concern about the loss of The Wing, the swimming pool and trade for Inverkeithing shops.

How can you have your say?

Public meetings will be held in Inverkeithing High School on April 20 and in Kings Road Primary School, Rosyth, on May 15.

There will also be a series of drop-in sessions at other catchment primary schools between May 2 and 22.

The proposal document will be online when the consultation runs from April 18 to June 2.

What happens next?

After a report on the consultation is reviewed by Education Scotland it will be published on August 16.

A decision on whether to proceed with the new school will be made by Fife Council’s cabinet committee on September 7.

Planning permission would then be sought and construction is expected to take two and a half years.

