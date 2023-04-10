Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in the city’s crown?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends of Brechin Cathedral have embarked on a major community consultation over the future of the historic landmark.

The cathedral celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2020 – but in the same year Angus Presbytery agreed to the dissolution of the church.

The final regular Sunday service in the A-listed building was held in late 2021.

Last year, the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral was set up after reaching agreement with the Church of Scotland to manage the running of it.

It means ceremonies such as weddings have still been able to take place.

However, securing the building’s long-term future is the group’s key aim.

And the volunteers say community support is crucial.

They have already staged two engagement days at the cathedral which brought a good response and generated worthwhile ideas.

Those who took part were able to go up the 14th century square tower and enjoy the stunning panorama over the town.

The Duchess of Fife, chair of the Society of Friends, said: “We are very pleased with the level of engagement so far from people living in Brechin and beyond.

“The responses we have received have been interesting and we look forward to receiving as many as possible.

“They will guide us as to the future of this incredible, historic building.”

How you can take part

This is the QR code which takes people to the cathedral survey.

It can also be accessed online at https://forms.office.com/r/rAiQLPHP9n

The Friends have also made paper copies available.

Those can be collected from and returned to:

Brechin Library

Brechin Community Campus

Brechin Castle Garden Centre

Bruce Brymer Butchers

1 Stop 2 Shop.

The survey officially runs until April 15, although late entries will be accepted until April 21.

A new website is also being launched by the Friends.

“This is your chance to have your say,” they said.

“What would you like to see in this beautiful, ancient and historic building at the heart of Brechin city?”