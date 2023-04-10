Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in the city’s crown?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in the city’s crown?

Engagement events have been held in the A-listed landmark and a community survey is now underway.

By Graham Brown
Ideas for the future of 803-year-old Brechin Cathedral are being sought. Image: Paul Reid
Friends of Brechin Cathedral have embarked on a major community consultation over the future of the historic landmark.

The cathedral celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2020 – but in the same year Angus Presbytery agreed to the dissolution of the church.

The final regular Sunday service in the A-listed building was held in late 2021.

Last year, the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral was set up after reaching agreement with the Church of Scotland to manage the running of it.

The ancient bell tower. Image: Paul Reid

It means ceremonies such as weddings have still been able to take place.

However, securing the building’s long-term future is the group’s key aim.

And the volunteers say community support is crucial.

They have already staged two engagement days at the cathedral which brought a good response and generated worthwhile ideas.

Those who took part were able to go up the 14th century square tower and enjoy the stunning panorama over the town.

Brechin Cathedral Tower
The stunning view over Brechin from the cathedral tower. Image: Paul Reid

The Duchess of Fife, chair of the Society of Friends, said: “We are very pleased with the level of engagement so far from people living in Brechin and beyond.

“The responses we have received have been interesting and we look forward to receiving as many as possible.

“They will guide us as to the future of this incredible, historic building.”

How you can take part

This is the QR code which takes people to the cathedral survey.

It can also be accessed online at https://forms.office.com/r/rAiQLPHP9n

The Friends have also made paper copies available.

Those can be collected from and returned to:

The survey officially runs until April 15, although late entries will be accepted until April 21.

A new website is also being launched by the Friends.

“This is your chance to have your say,” they said.

“What would you like to see in this beautiful, ancient and historic building at the heart of Brechin city?”

