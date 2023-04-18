KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office ‘spy tactics’ boost case for independence

In the late 19th Century, UK government policy towards Ireland was described, somewhat presumptuously, as having the aim of “killing home rule with kindness”.

The hope was that granting reforms over land ownership and developing local government would cause Irish people to conclude that they didn’t need a parliament after all.

It didn’t quite go to plan.

Today, at a time when the SNP doesn’t have its troubles to seek, the Conservative government at Westminster is boosting the case for Scottish independence through cack-handedness.

The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has written to all the UK’s ambassadors, instructing them to take a “strengthened approach” in handling overseas visits by the Scottish Government.

Perhaps Mr Cleverly has cast himself in the role of M, because it appears that he wants to turn British diplomats into a nexus of James and Jemimah Bonds, with the mission of spying on what the dastardly Holyrood government is getting up to abroad.

They are to “gather information” on potential upcoming Scottish ministerial visits; inform the UK government of everything that’s going on; tell their host country they should go through the Foreign Office if they want to meet a Holyrood minister; and ensure that a senior British official attends all such meetings.

The letter doesn’t disclose if Q will provide them with fancy gadgetry as they go about the arduous business of international clyping.

Surely UK diplomats have more important targets than Scottish Government

Mr Cleverly is concerned that SNP ministers are using such occasions to “promote Scottish separatism”.

Heaven forfend that elected Scottish nationalist politicians should talk about their core policy of independence – and to Johnny Foreigner no less.

And the arch-villain of this treacherous plot is revealed as Angus Robertson, Holyrood’s Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture (although in terms of the Scottish independence debate, Mr Robertson is less Dr No and more Dr Yes).

Given the UK’s problems with its global reputation and capabilities – many of them caused by Brexit and its backwash – we might have hoped that these highly-trained diplomats (paid for by you and me) would have more constructive things to do with their time and resources.

To take just one example of Britain’s fragile state: last week the International Monetary Fund forecast that the UK’s performance this year will be the worst among the economies of the G20 countries, which includes sanctions-ravaged Russia.

Or consider another comparison, closer to home. While the British economy is predicted to contract in 2023, the European Commission expects Ireland’s to grow by nearly five per cent.

‘High-handed, petty and unnecessary’

Our devolved government promoting Scotland abroad is primarily about attracting investment and boosting trade – anchored by its network of more than 30 Scottish Development International offices around the world.

Colourful festivities such as Tartan Day in the US – participated in by parliamentarians of all parties – boost Scotland’s profile and help this effort.

Mr Cleverly’s intervention was high-handed, petty and unnecessary.

What’s that on the New York City skyline this evening? 👀



We turned the Empire State Building blue and white in honor of #NYCTartanWeek 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Good night New York, we’ll see you at the #NYCTartanDayParade tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/LXpAhN3bED — Scottish Government USA (@ScotGovUSA) April 15, 2023

From the start of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, there have been perfectly sensible arrangements in place to govern how ministers from devolved administrations build links and develop relationships internationally.

Worst of all from the point of view of the Union, the foreign secretary has gifted the SNP a legitimate grievance.

His action helps to make the case for Scotland pursuing its many interests overseas as an independent country, untrammelled by excessive constraints and control freakery from Westminster.

If I was of a conspiratorial frame of mind, I’d be tempted to conclude that Mr Cleverly must be a double agent, controlled by secret handlers at Holyrood.

During an otherwise miserable time for the SNP, he did the independence cause a good turn.