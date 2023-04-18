KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office ‘spy tactics’ boost case for independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office ‘spy tactics’ boost case for independence

A UK government bid to crack down on Scottish ministerial visits overseas could backfire and weaken support for the Union, says Kevin Pringle.

Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
The SNP's Angus Robertson is among those in Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's sights.
By Kevin Pringle

In the late 19th Century, UK government policy towards Ireland was described, somewhat presumptuously, as having the aim of “killing home rule with kindness”.

The hope was that granting reforms over land ownership and developing local government would cause Irish people to conclude that they didn’t need a parliament after all.

It didn’t quite go to plan.

Today, at a time when the SNP doesn’t have its troubles to seek, the Conservative government at Westminster is boosting the case for Scottish independence through cack-handedness.

The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has written to all the UK’s ambassadors, instructing them to take a “strengthened approach” in handling overseas visits by the Scottish Government.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "The foreign secretary has gifted the SNP a legitimate grievance."

Perhaps Mr Cleverly has cast himself in the role of M, because it appears that he wants to turn British diplomats into a nexus of James and Jemimah Bonds, with the mission of spying on what the dastardly Holyrood government is getting up to abroad.

They are to “gather information” on potential upcoming Scottish ministerial visits; inform the UK government of everything that’s going on; tell their host country they should go through the Foreign Office if they want to meet a Holyrood minister; and ensure that a senior British official attends all such meetings.

The letter doesn’t disclose if Q will provide them with fancy gadgetry as they go about the arduous business of international clyping.

Surely UK diplomats have more important targets than Scottish Government

Mr Cleverly is concerned that SNP ministers are using such occasions to “promote Scottish separatism”.

James Cleverly in front of a Union Jack
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has his high on Scottish Government business overseas. Image: Shutterstock.

Heaven forfend that elected Scottish nationalist politicians should talk about their core policy of independence – and to Johnny Foreigner no less.

And the arch-villain of this treacherous plot is revealed as Angus Robertson, Holyrood’s Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture (although in terms of the Scottish independence debate, Mr Robertson is less Dr No and more Dr Yes).

Given the UK’s problems with its global reputation and capabilities – many of them caused by Brexit and its backwash – we might have hoped that these highly-trained diplomats (paid for by you and me) would have more constructive things to do with their time and resources.

To take just one example of Britain’s fragile state: last week the International Monetary Fund forecast that the UK’s performance this year will be the worst among the economies of the G20 countries, which includes sanctions-ravaged Russia.

Angus Robertson as part of a group walking behind a Scottish Parliament banner at Tartan Day in New York.
Angus Robertson, second from left, in New York for this year’s Tartan Day parade. Image: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.

Or consider another comparison, closer to home. While the British economy is predicted to contract in 2023, the European Commission expects Ireland’s to grow by nearly five per cent.

‘High-handed, petty and unnecessary’

Our devolved government promoting Scotland abroad is primarily about attracting investment and boosting trade – anchored by its network of more than 30 Scottish Development International offices around the world.

Colourful festivities such as Tartan Day in the US – participated in by parliamentarians of all parties – boost Scotland’s profile and help this effort.

Mr Cleverly’s intervention was high-handed, petty and unnecessary.

From the start of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, there have been perfectly sensible arrangements in place to govern how ministers from devolved administrations build links and develop relationships internationally.

Worst of all from the point of view of the Union, the foreign secretary has gifted the SNP a legitimate grievance.

His action helps to make the case for Scotland pursuing its many interests overseas as an independent country, untrammelled by excessive constraints and control freakery from Westminster.

If I was of a conspiratorial frame of mind, I’d be tempted to conclude that Mr Cleverly must be a double agent, controlled by secret handlers at Holyrood.

During an otherwise miserable time for the SNP, he did the independence cause a good turn.

[[title]]