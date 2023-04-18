MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain’s Got Talent might be the most important show on television

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain’s Got Talent might be the most important show on television

Britain's Got Talent is back for a 16th series and its timeless stories of hope and inspiration are enough to melt the hardest heart.

Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
Britain's Got Talent is back and Martel couldn't be happier. Image: Thames.
By Martel Maxwell

I found myself thinking back to my gran’s childhood in Dundee this week and wondering what the 10-year-old Helen would think if she was transported magically from the Overgate slums of 1943 to a modern flat in 2023.

Would she think she had woken on a different planet?

One where parents were staring at small screens called mobiles, while their kids were battering a bit of plastic with the word Xbox on it.

A planet where the food came from a microwave and the English language (albeit with Dundonian dialect) was broken up with phrases like ‘what’s up, bro?’

People are people. But how much do our kids have in common with someone who is now approaching 90?

Is our experience of living so fundamentally different that we are essentially different too?

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "Britain's Got Talent brings hope and joy - and a realisation that we haven't changed too much after all."

My answer came on Saturday with the arrival of the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent.

As we all sat down to watch – mum, dad and sons glued to the screen, laughing at outlandish acts and crying (okay that was me) at almost everything, I realised something: life hasn’t changed that much after all.

More than that (and I’ll argue my case here) Britain’s Got Talent is one of the most important shows on TV.

Britain’s Got Talent tales can’t fail to raise a smile

What other show is as multi generational?

What other entertainment is as enjoyable for a great gran as the wee ones?

And what show (bar the news, which is rarely as uplifting) gives you such a window into the worlds of other people, their problems, battles and triumphs?

Simon Cowell
Is Britain’s Got Talent Simon Cowell’s finest hour?

I give you Britain’s Got Talent contestant Nathan, who has Down’s Syndrome, and his dance teacher, Joanne, from Manchester.

In a video shown before their performance on Saturday, Nathan’s parents said they had been told that people like their son couldn’t learn to dance.

A moment later we learned those people were wrong because – after flirting with new judge Bruno Tolioni (formerly of Strictly) – Nathan danced his heart out, cha cha cha, for a packed auditorium in Manchester and an audience of six million viewers watching at home.

No matter what had happened to you in your day – a bad time at work, a teenage daughter locked in her room – Nathan’s performance couldn’t fail to make you smile.

Then there was 13-year-old Malakai Bayoh who sang Pie Jesu with such purity of voice it would bring a tear to a glass eye (a phrase I’m sure was doing the rounds in 1943).

It also had Bruno slightly more enraptured than when he and the other judges witnessed a man from Japan playing darts with his bottom.

Joy, hope and inspiration – the Britain’s Got Talent recipe for success

Britain’s Got Talent takes us out of ourselves and our worlds.

Somewhere in Dundee, there’s someone who hasn’t left their house for weeks because of crippling anxiety or depression. Others might be housebound with a disability.

Witnessing the stories on Britain’s Got Talent gives viewers everywhere an insight into the lives of others which otherwise they might not get to experience.

And often the stories are inspirational, like the orphaned children from Uganda, aged between five and 13, whose dance outfit Ghetto Kids was nothing short of spectacular.

Or Amy Lou, who works in a sunbed shop and was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of the audition. Her standing ovation following her performance of Beyonce’s smash-hit Listen, was entirely deserved.

And somewhere else in Dundee, a family with an autistic child may have witnessed Irish schoolboy Cillian O’Connor wowing the judges with a magic routine, while explaining how learning illusions has helped him cope with his autism.

That’s why Britain’s Got Talent is so important.

These stories would have touched an audience 80 years ago, every bit as much as they do today. And while viewing numbers are slightly down, it’s no wonder it’s still ITV1’s most-watched show of the year.

Britain’s Got Talent brings hope and joy – and a realisation that we haven’t changed too much after all.

