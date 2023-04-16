Britain’s Got Talent premiere sees fall in viewer numbers from last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Britain’s Got Talent premiere sees fall in viewer numbers from last year

By Press Association
Britain’s Got Talent has seen a fall in viewer numbers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent has seen a fall in viewer numbers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The return of Britain’s Got Talent has drawn around half a million fewer viewers than last year, when the show came back on air for the first time since the pandemic.

ITV said the first episode of the 16th series had an average of 5.5 million viewers based on overnight figures.

The peak viewing figure of the premiere of the talent show on Saturday at 8pm was 6.2 million viewers.

The broadcaster said it was ITV1’s highest rated programme of the year based on overnight figures.

During a similar time slot on BBC One on Saturday, quiz show Pointless Celebrities aired at 7.35pm drawing 2.2 million viewers on average based on overnight ratings.

The corporation also said that soap Casualty from 8.25pm took in an audience of 1.8 million viewers on average.

BGT will air a further episode of auditions on Sunday at 7.45pm.

Last year the show returned on a Saturday to ITV with an average of 6.1 million viewers and a TV audience peak of 7.2 million after two years off air due to Covid social distancing measures.

Season 15 then continued the next day for the second part of what was also a double bill weekend.

In 2022, comedian Axel Blake was crowned the winner and performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Last night’s premiere saw the first appearance of new judge Bruno Tonioli on the show as he joined Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell for the auditions, which took place earlier this year in London and Manchester.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli gave a children’s dance group from Uganda the series’ first golden buzzer, which sends the act straight through to the competition’s live semi-final.

After the routine, the professional dancer said: “I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back.”

The episode also featured a 13-year-old magician from Ireland, a Japanese comedian who travelled with an interpreter to the competition, a Darth Vader-dressed keyboardist and a recorder player who used his nose to play his instrument.

The contestants are again competing for a prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family later this year.

Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who have presented the show since it began in 2007, returned to host the programme.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 and STV at 7.45pm on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Britain’s Got Talent has seen a fall in viewer numbers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented