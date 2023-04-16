Tony Blackburn and Arlene Phillips call for independent commissioner for ageing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Blackburn and Arlene Phillips call for independent commissioner for ageing

By Press Association
Radio DJ Tony Blackburn is among the celebrities calling for a commissioner for older people and ageing (Ian West/PA)
Radio DJ Tony Blackburn is among the celebrities calling for a commissioner for older people and ageing (Ian West/PA)

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn and choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips are among the celebrities calling for an independent commissioner for older people and ageing.

Former footballer Sir Geoff Hurst, actor Don Warrington and TV chef Rustie Lee also added their name to Independent Age’s campaign on Monday.

The charity also seeks to highlight that more than two million older people are living in poverty as those in the later years of their life face financial hardship as energy and food bills increase.

A-Z 0f Mrs P – London
Dame Arlene Phillips has added her name to the charity Independent Age's campaign (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 2 veteran presenter Blackburn, 80, said: “I personally am aware that in this country there is ageism.

“I luckily haven’t come up against it, although I think sometimes it’s forgotten that older people bring experience.

“Recently with the cost-of-living crisis and the price of electricity in particular, I’ve been really moved by watching the news and seeing older people not being able to heat their houses.

“Older people sitting there with blankets around themselves.

“It really, really shouldn’t be like that in this country, there should be much more help. Something’s got to be done about it.”

Independent Age said if a new commissioner is appointed they would seek to raise awareness of older people’s long term needs such as getting the right care and support, or financial issues.

The charity said the role would have the power to bring together government departments to put in place solutions that resolve these issues, which would benefit everyone as they age.

It would also work alongside older people’s commissioners in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sir Geoff, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup Final to secure England’s victory, said he is “supporting the call” because he has seen the “absolutely disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis on older people.

The 81-year-old, who is touring with theatres through An Evening With Sir Geoff Hurst, added: “I hear stories of people eating just one meal a day or not having the heating on in their homes.

“These things are happening every day and it’s absolutely unbelievably difficult for older people to survive under these circumstances.”

Don Warrington, 71, who plays commissioner Selwyn Patterson in BBC detective comedy drama Death In Paradise, said: “I think things creep up on you gradually as you age and that is the thing about ageing.

“Not fighting it necessarily, but also not surrendering to some idea of ageing.”

The campaign has the backing of more than 70 organisations, including Age UK and Healthwatch, who signed up to a consensus statement which launched in March this year.

John Palmer, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age, said the charity is “incredibility grateful” to the celebrities for “shining a light” through their backing, which also included a social media video with the stars.

He added: “It has never been more important for older people, who often tell us they feel invisible and like their views are ignored, to have an independent champion at the heart of government who can ensure that none of us are left out of the conversation as we age.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the pressures of the rising cost of living and are committed to protecting the most vulnerable, including pensioners.

“This month we have delivered the biggest State Pension increase in history – making the full rate of the New State Pension more than £10,000 per year – as well as boosting Pension Credit by 10.1% for those on the lowest incomes.

“There are 200,000 fewer pensioners in absolute poverty than in 2009/10, and we will be repeating last year’s £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment as part of an overall £94 billion in cost of living support, worth around £3,300 per household.”

