Fresh hope £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover work could start in 2025

There is new hope the long-awaited flyover on the A90 at Laurencekirk has moved a step closer.

More than two decades since a campaign began for a grade-separated crossing at the A937 crossing on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway, Transport Scotland has published draft orders for the multi-million pound scheme.

Friday’s move is the most significant milestone since the original orders were published in 2019.

And it has brought a demand for work on the flyover to get underway in 2025.

The issuing of draft orders follows the removal of the final objection to the scheme in October.

Delays have centred around the access to Oatyhill where the old bridge was closed because it was unsafe.

Final call for public views on A90 scheme

A public consultation for the submission of final comments or objections has now opened.

It will run until January 31 next year.

Campaigners and politicians hope that will then finally signal delivery of the flyover design revealed in 2020.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Scottish Government was committed to delivering the flyover.

“When completed, the new grade separated junction will improve safety and help reduce delays for all who cross or turn at the busy A90 junction to the south of the town.”

And she encouraged locals to visit a virtual exhibition on the scheme.

Businesswoman Jill Fotheringham has led the campaign since the death of a Mearns man at the crossing.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: “Every person who has tried to drive across the south junction will have a story about a near-miss, or an accident they’ve seen, or been involved in.

“Although the speed reduction on that part of the A90 has helped make the road safer, it has done little for anyone turning on to the dual carriageway or crossing at the A937 to Marykirk.

“It was only a stop-gap measure.

“This is still one of the most nail-biting drives you can undertake.

“Although it has taken entirely too long for resolution of the technical and landowner objections, the way is now clear to get going.

“I will be in touch with Transport Scotland, once the short objection period is over, to get a timetable for when construction can start.”

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said: “This is brilliant news to end the year on.

“I’d like to thank Mearns Community Council and Jill Fotheringham for their patience and guidance, especially as we see the finish line ahead.

“It took a long time to navigate a difficult planning obligation. Too long, while the danger of this junction cast a shadow over the Mearns.

“But there should now be no obstruction to the junction improvement scheme starting in the New Year.”