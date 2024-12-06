Fresh hope £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover work could start in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh hope £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover work could start in 2025

Draft orders for the long-awaited Laurencekirk project have now been published in a move campaigners hope will clear the way for the scheme to begin next year.

By Graham Brown
The A90 at the busy Laurencekirk/Marykirk junction. Image: DC Thomson
The A90 at the busy Laurencekirk/Marykirk junction. Image: DC Thomson

There is new hope the long-awaited flyover on the A90 at Laurencekirk has moved a step closer.

More than two decades since a campaign began for a grade-separated crossing at the A937 crossing on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway, Transport Scotland has published draft orders for the multi-million pound scheme.

Friday’s move is the most significant milestone since the original orders were published in 2019.

And it has brought a demand for work on the flyover to get underway in 2025.

The issuing of draft orders follows the removal of the final objection to the scheme in October.

Delays have centred around the access to Oatyhill where the old bridge was closed because it was unsafe.

Final call for public views on A90 scheme

A public consultation for the submission of final comments or objections has now opened.

It will run until January 31 next year.

Campaigners and politicians hope that will then finally signal delivery of the flyover design revealed in 2020.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Scottish Government was committed to delivering the flyover.

“When completed, the new grade separated junction will improve safety and help reduce delays for all who cross or turn at the busy A90 junction to the south of the town.”

And she encouraged locals to visit a virtual exhibition on the scheme.

Laurencekirk A90 flyover.
Designs for the A90 Laurencekirk flyover were released in 202i0. Image: Supplied

Businesswoman Jill Fotheringham has led the campaign since the death of a Mearns man at the crossing.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: “Every person who has tried to drive across the south junction will have a story about a near-miss, or an accident they’ve seen, or been involved in.

“Although the speed reduction on that part of the A90 has helped make the road safer, it has done little for anyone turning on to the dual carriageway or crossing at the A937 to Marykirk.

MP Andrew Bowie at the Laurencekirk A90 junction.
Andrew Bowie MP at the notorious Laurencekirk junction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was only a stop-gap measure.

“This is still one of the most nail-biting drives you can undertake.

“Although it has taken entirely too long for resolution of the technical and landowner objections, the way is now clear to get going.

“I will be in touch with Transport Scotland, once the short objection period is over, to get a timetable for when construction can start.”

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said: “This is brilliant news to end the year on.

“I’d like to thank Mearns Community Council and Jill Fotheringham for their patience and guidance, especially as we see the finish line ahead.

“It took a long time to navigate a difficult planning obligation. Too long, while the danger of this junction cast a shadow over the Mearns.

“But there should now be no obstruction to the junction improvement scheme starting in the New Year.”

