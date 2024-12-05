Former Dundee student opens Perth takeaway offering ‘different’ menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee student opens Perth takeaway offering ‘different’ menu

Kurumbaa serves burgers and a range of other signature dishes.

By Lucy Scarlett
Nuwan Weerasekara holding a pizza at his new takeaway.
Nuwan Weerasekara has opened Kurumbaa takeaway. Image: Supplied

A former Dundee University student has opened a Perth takeaway promising customers a “different” menu.

Nuwan Weerasekara opened Kurumbaa on West Mill Street a fortnight ago with his business partner Iruni Gamage.

The outlet – inspired by the Smashburger fast food chain – offers a range of burgers, hot dogs, paninis, pizzas, wraps, sweet treats and other dishes.

Nuwan, 29, who spent two years working in McDonald’s at Broxden, says he wants to offer something “different”.

‘It’s not an ordinary takeaway’

He said: “It’s not an ordinary takeaway like kebab or fish and chips.

“We’re trying to do desserts and normal foods together so people can buy their food and dessert in one place.

“We’re doing doner kebabs, milkshakes, waffles – a mix of things.

“I wanted to bring a fresh food culture to Perth and that’s how Kurumbaa was born.

“We’re running some promotions like 20% off for some streets or certain items.

West Mill Street, Perth. Image; Google Street View

“We’re already on Just Eat so we are doing great sales on that.”

Nuwan moved to Dundee in 2022 to study entrepreneurship.

He tried a few different jobs after graduating before moving into the food industry.

He says he founded the business with the goal of inspiring young entrepreneurs to “pursue their dreams and take bold steps towards success”.

He hopes he might eventually be able to expand the business to Dundee.

What is on the menu at Perth takeaway Kurumbaa?

The menu features freshly prepared burgers, hotdogs and signature dishes including the all-American smashed burger, the fungi burger, the smoky maple dog and the Oreo milkshake.

Nuwan added: “We’ve introduced cola floats and Irn-Bru floats to Perth, offering customers a refreshing and nostalgic treat.

An Oreo milkshake on a table.
The eatery serves savoury and sweet foods. Image: Supplied.

“Additionally, Kurumbaa is proud to be the only place in Perth where customers can enjoy a doner meat panini for dinner.”

The eatery also features vegetarian options.

Elsewhere in Perth, The Courier has visited Deans restaurant to discover whether it is still as good under its new ownership.

Conversation