Former Dundee student opens Perth takeaway offering ‘different’ menu

A former Dundee University student has opened a Perth takeaway promising customers a “different” menu.

Nuwan Weerasekara opened Kurumbaa on West Mill Street a fortnight ago with his business partner Iruni Gamage.

The outlet – inspired by the Smashburger fast food chain – offers a range of burgers, hot dogs, paninis, pizzas, wraps, sweet treats and other dishes.

Nuwan, 29, who spent two years working in McDonald’s at Broxden, says he wants to offer something “different”.

‘It’s not an ordinary takeaway’

He said: “It’s not an ordinary takeaway like kebab or fish and chips.

“We’re trying to do desserts and normal foods together so people can buy their food and dessert in one place.

“We’re doing doner kebabs, milkshakes, waffles – a mix of things.

“I wanted to bring a fresh food culture to Perth and that’s how Kurumbaa was born.

“We’re running some promotions like 20% off for some streets or certain items.

“We’re already on Just Eat so we are doing great sales on that.”

Nuwan moved to Dundee in 2022 to study entrepreneurship.

He tried a few different jobs after graduating before moving into the food industry.

He says he founded the business with the goal of inspiring young entrepreneurs to “pursue their dreams and take bold steps towards success”.

He hopes he might eventually be able to expand the business to Dundee.

What is on the menu at Perth takeaway Kurumbaa?

The menu features freshly prepared burgers, hotdogs and signature dishes including the all-American smashed burger, the fungi burger, the smoky maple dog and the Oreo milkshake.

Nuwan added: “We’ve introduced cola floats and Irn-Bru floats to Perth, offering customers a refreshing and nostalgic treat.

“Additionally, Kurumbaa is proud to be the only place in Perth where customers can enjoy a doner meat panini for dinner.”

The eatery also features vegetarian options.

