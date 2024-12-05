Road reopens on A92 near Cowdenbeath after crash

The dual carriageway has reopened on the A92 near Cowdenbeath after a crash.

All lanes are running again on the dual carriageway eastbound between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath after a two-vehicle collision.

Traffic Scotland confirmed lane one has reopened after a crash this afternoon.

Google traffic data showed traffic was queueing back towards Halbeath Park and Ride.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.