Road reopens on A92 near Cowdenbeath after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Road reopens on A92 near Cowdenbeath after crash

Traffic is now running clearly on the A92 near Cowenbeath.

By Lucy Scarlett
Road reopens on A92 near Cowdenbeath after crash
Traffic is now running clearly on the A92 near Cowenbeath.

The dual carriageway has reopened on the A92 near Cowdenbeath after a crash.

All lanes are running again on the dual carriageway eastbound between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath after a two-vehicle collision.

Traffic Scotland confirmed lane one has reopened after a crash this afternoon.

Google traffic data showed traffic was queueing back towards Halbeath Park and Ride.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Fife

Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The man was hit on the Winifred Street-Hendry Road junction
Man seriously hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run as police hunt driver
Bruce Clark
Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day
Police are probing the incident near the Lomond Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife charity devastated after 'deliberate' fire destroys minibus
St Andrews University Winter Graduations 2024: A Celebration of Achievement and Global Unity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Great pictures as St Andrews University students celebrate day 2 of winter graduations
The former J&G Innes Bookshop in St Andrews. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market
Police raiding a house in Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy, with officers at the front door and in the garden
VIDEO: Police with battering ram raid two Kirkcaldy homes
Nardone's in Lochgelly. Image: Nardone's Academy of Performing Arts
Fife drama school hit with £1k break-in a week before Christmas show
Alexander Gaul
Man dropped 'stage prop handgun' outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in 'forgotten' Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand

Conversation