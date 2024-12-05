152 new Blairgowrie houses could get go-ahead next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
152 new Blairgowrie houses could get go-ahead next week

Persimmon Homes wants to build the houses on the edge of Blairgowrie but the plan has attracted almost 100 objections.

By Morag Lindsay
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
How Persimmon Homes' Blairgowrie estate could look. Image: Persimmon Homes.

Plans for another 152 new houses in Blairgowrie are being recommended for approval next week.

Perth and Kinross Council planners are backing a bid from Persimmon Homes to build on a site west of Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital.

That’s despite the application attracting 96 objections from locals.

Persimmon had originally applied to build 171 homes at the site off the Perth Road.

It reduced the number to 152 after feedback from residents.

But objectors have also raised concerns about flood risk, road safety and the impact on services in the Perthshire town.

Critics fear Persimmon Homes’ impact on Blairgowrie services

Persimmon says it is planning a mix of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, from two to five bedrooms, on the Blairgowrie site.

Flooded land in Blairgowrie
Critics say the site is at risk of flooding. Image: Supplied

Its community benefit statement says it will contribute almost £1m to support local schools.

And the firm says its development will have a positive impact on the area’s flood resilience.

The estate is part of the wider Westpark development, unveiled in 2018, which promised 400 new homes, a primary school, supermarket and offices across 70 acres of fields and woodland on the outskirts of the town.

Blairgowrie Community Council is among the 96 objectors to the Persimmon Homes plans.

It says local services are already over-stretched, with patients waiting weeks, and even months, for medical and dental appointments.

Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital exterior
The Persimmon Homes site is on land west of Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“One glance at the proposal is enough to show that the plans are totally out of character with the surrounding area,” it adds.

But planners are recommending councillors approve the application when the planning and placemaking committee meets on Wednesday December 11.

Call for halt to housebuilding

A local councillor called for a block on further housebuilding in Blairgowrie in the autumn.

Conservative Bob Brawn said the town deserved a “chance to breathe”.

He was speaking as plans for 38 new homes were approved for Rattray in September.

And he too raised concerns about the impact of the growing number of housing developments on NHS and dental surgeries.

Conversation